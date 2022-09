Sauk Rapids-Rice 31, Alexandria 17

(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0)

Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0

Zimmerman 42, Cathedral 0

Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14

Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14

Princeton 34, Little Falls 0

