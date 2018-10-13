High School Football Recap; Week 7

Photo - Jacky Ford

Princeton 37, Tech 16

(Tech falls to 5-2. Sophomore Lincoln Benson started at quarterback for an injured Nate Trewick for Tech. Trewick will miss next Wednesday's game but head coach Jon Benson told me on the High School Football Coaches show on AM 1390 today that Trewick may be able to return for the playoffs. Tech will close the regular Wednesday at home against Bemidji at 7pm at St. Cloud State).

Apollo 24, Big Lake 14

(Apollo improves to 4-3. Head coach Justin Skaalerud on AM 1390-Granite City Sports said he is proud how hard his guys played. Skaalerud says Apollo will have a home playoff game but where they are seeded in the section playoffs isn't clear yet. The Eagles close the regular season Wednesday at 2-5 Becker at 7pm).

Zimmerman 53, Cathedral 20

(Cathedral began the season with just 6 seniors. Head Coach Mark Chamernick says the team got a boost when seniors Jackson Jangula and Sam Schneider joined the team late. Cathedral is 0-7 and will play at 2-5 Foley Wednesday night at 7pm).

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Alexandria 21

(Sauk Rapids improves to 6-1. The Storm have won 4 games by 4 points or less. Last night's win was their 2nd 1-point win this season. Sauk Rapids head coach Phil Klaphake on AM 1390's Coaches Show said his team plays with a confidence which has helped them win close games. The Storm play at 7-0 Hutchinson Wednesday at 7pm).

Bemidji 50, Sartell 6

(Sartell drops to 0-7. Sartell head coach Scott Hentges only had good things to say about how good Bemidji played. Hentges was pleased with how his team hung in the game in the first half. Sartell will close the season Wednesday at home against Brainerd).

Hutchinson 25, Rocori 8

(Rocori led 8-6 and were close to expanding the lead in the first half but a fumble proved costly. Rocori head coach James Herberg was happy to welcome Jack Steil back to the lineup. Rocori will close the regular season Wednesday at Willmar at 7pm).