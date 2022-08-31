High School Football Preview: Apollo Eagles
The Apollo Eagles have some holes to fill this season but head coach Michael Beehler feels good about his group heading into the 2022 season. He says he and the coaching staff do a good job getting younger players ready for varsity opportunities in practice and games in case of injury and for future seasons. Beehler says they had a good offseason with practices and feels they will get better and better each week. Apollo opened their season with a 46-0 loss in week zero last Thursday to traditional football power Hutchinson.
Key players for Apollo in 2022 include sophomore quarterback Da'Vion Jackson, senior running back Will Allenspach and sophomore receiver Maurice Brown. Beehler says Allenspach and Brown are two players they are just trying to find ways to get the ball to. He says Allenspach was the backup quarterback last season and brings experience and leadership to this year's team.
Defensively Beehler says their top play maker is inside linebacker senior, Oakly Louangsyharaj. He says he just flies around and makes plays.
Projected Starters:
Offense:
QB - #5 – Da’Vion Jackson – 10th
RB - #2 – Will Allenspach – 12th
WR - #1 – Karamo Kaba – 12th
WR - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th
WR - #16 – Harvey Lahti – 11th
TE - #28 – Oakly Louangsyharaj – 12th
OT - #58 – Ethyn Jansen – 11th
OG - #64 – Nick Reiter – 11th
C - #55 – Desean Blommer – 10th
OG - #63 – Diego Maldanado – 11th
OT - #56 – Cody Adams – 11th
Defense:
CB - #7 – Elian Mezquita – 12th
CB - #1 – Karamo Kaba – 12th
S - #9 – Blake O’hara – 12th
S - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th
LB - #17 – Alex Payment – 12th
LB - #28 – Oakly Louangsyharaj – 12th
LB - #44 – Emerson Flores – 11th
LB - #18 – Parker Schulz – 11th
DE - #64 – Nick Reiter – 11th
N - #65 – Zion Johnson – 10th
DE - #69 – Christian Gunderson – 10th
Special Teams:
P - #3 – Anthony Hoagland – 10th
K - #14 – Carl Shobe – 11th
KR - #2 – Will Allenspach – 12th
KR - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th
PR - #16 – Harvey Lahti – 11th
2022 Schedule:
46-0 Loss at Hutchinson Thursday August 25
at Willmar, 7pm September 2
vs. Big Lake, 7pm September 9
vs. Rocori, 7pm September 16
vs. Tech, 7pm September 30
at Delano, 7pm October 7
at Becker, 7pm October 14
vs. Coon Rapids, 7pm October 19