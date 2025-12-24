High School Sports Results December 23
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 72, Princeton 51
(Kennedy Lewis led the Sabres with 25 points and Kate Thompson added 16 points)
Litchfield 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
(Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 19 points)
New London-Spicer 72, Albany 48
Foley 76, Pequot Lakes 65
Boys Basketball:
Albany 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Norwood-Young America 69, Kimball 56
Royalton 78, LPGE 58
Boys Hockey:
Moorhead 10, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Princeton 0
Monticello 4, Little Falls 1