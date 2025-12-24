Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 72, Princeton 51

(Kennedy Lewis led the Sabres with 25 points and Kate Thompson added 16 points)

Litchfield 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

(Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 19 points)

New London-Spicer 72, Albany 48

Foley 76, Pequot Lakes 65

Boys Basketball:

Albany 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Norwood-Young America 69, Kimball 56

Royalton 78, LPGE 58

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead 10, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Princeton 0

Monticello 4, Little Falls 1