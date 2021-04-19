High School Baseball Update – April 19th

Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and the Becker Bulldogs. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers. The Paynesville Bulldogs have been invited, but I haven’t received any type of response from the Bulldogs.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

(Saturday April 10th @ Putz)

The Crusaders collected timely ten hits, including one double and they played errorless ball to give their pitcher great support. Talen Braegelman started on the mound threw 2 innings, issued 5 walks andrecorded 2 strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up 2 hits, issued a pair of walks and recorded 5 strikeouts.

The Crusaders were led on offense by three players with mult-hit games; Grant Wensmann went 3 for 3 with a stolen base and scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and scored a run. Steven Ellingson went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Ryan Janzen was credited with a RBI and a stolen base. Matt Larson went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI, was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and scored a run. John Hawkins went 1 for 2 for a RBI, earned a walk and scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 4 and Austin Lenzmeier was credited with a RBI and a run scored.

The Flyers starting pitcher Zach Gwost threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Gunner Gustafson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Neu, he went 1 for 2, with a stolen base and a walk and Zach Gwost went 1 for 4. Gunnar Gustafson earned a walk and a stolen base and Dan Couture earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Trevor Kloecki, Matt Filippi and Collin Kray all earned walks.

ROCORI SPARTANS 16 ST.CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 3 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 15th @ Putz) (Central LAKES CONFERENCE)

The Spartans scored early and often, they collected ten hits and they benefited from 15 walks. This gave their pitcher very good support, Brady Blattner started on the mound, he threw 3 innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cam Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts and Brady Linn threw one inning in relief.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2 for 2 with a double for 4 RBI’s, he earned 3 walks, had a stolen base and and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Blattner went 1 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch.

Luke Humbert went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s, a walk and he scored a run. Jayden Phillip went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he scored 3 runs, he earned 3 walks and 3 stolen bases. Tanner Rausch went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Connor Clark went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chandler Dumonceaux went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Kunz and Sam Rothsein both earned a walk and scored a run. Joe Sowada scored a run and Carter Drontle earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Ashton Miller, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up 5 hits, 6 walks, 7 runs and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Grant Stadther threw 3 innings, he gave up 3 hits, 4 walks and 4 runs. Grant Roob threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave 2 walks and one run. Max Overboe issued 3 walks and 4 runs.

The Eagles offense was led by Luke Boettcher, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Alex Hausmann went 1 for 2 or a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. James Nyberg went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a walk and Grant Roob went 1 for 3 and scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 4 and Blake O’Hara went1 for 3.

TECH TIGERS 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2 (10 Innings)

(Thursday April 15th @ TECH) (CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE)

The Tigers battled the Warriors for ten innings, with single runs in the 6th and 7th inning and a walk hit by Jaden Mendel scored Brady Kenning in the bottom of the 10th inning. They each collected 6 hits, as the Tigers pitcher staff recorded 18 strikeouts to earn a big win over their Conference rivals. Brady Kenning started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up 2 hits, 3 walks, 1 run and he recorded 6 strikeouts. Jon Eynck gave up walk and he hit a batter and Blake Kilanowski threw one inning in relief. Matt Friesen earned the win with 3 innings of relief, he issued 2 walks and he recorded 8 big strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaden Mendal went 1 for 2 with his walk off single and Noah Westphal went 2 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk and Tim Golman went 1 for 4 with a triple. Hank Bulson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Eli Unze went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Thomas Hoffman was credited with a RBI and Blake Kilanowski went 1 for 4.

The Warriors starting pitcher Jack Schafer threw 5 innings, he gave up 1 hit and he recorded 7 strikeouts. Harold Johnson threw 1 inning in relief, he gave up 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Hanson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up 3 hits, 1 walk, 1 run and 5 strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Riley Drosier, he went 1 for 3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a pair of walks. Nathan Staehling went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Schafer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Karlson went 2 for 5 with a walk and he scored a run. Jonathan Benson went 1 for 5 and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Zuk earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Carlson and Conrad Provost both earned a pair of walks and Harold Carlson earned a walk and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

(Thursday April 15th @ Becker) (MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE)

The Bulldogs were defeated in a well played ball game, each team collected 7 hits. The Magic earned a Mississippi 8 Conference win, Logan Roob started on mound, he threw 5 innings to earned the win. Zach Anderson threw 2 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded 3 strikeouts.

The Magic was led on offense by Jackson Pribyl, he went 1 for 4 with a double for 2 big RBI’s. Caden Ritter went 2 for 4, he earned a walk, stolen base and he scored 2 runs. Calvin Schmitz was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Zach Anderson went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla scored a run, Logan Roob earned a walk and Max Walter was hit by a pitch.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn threw 5 innings, he gave up 4 hits, 3 walks, 5 runs and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Bennet Tatge threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up 3 hits and he recorded 2 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Kenny Foster Jones and Gavin Swanson both went 1 for 3. Matthew Huffman was credited with a pair of RBI’s and he earned a walk. Logan Murphy earned a pair of walks and Mitchel Louden was credited for a RBI. Nick Bergland had a stolen base and he scored a run and Lucas Eigen earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0 (5 Innings)

Thursday April 15th @ Royalton) (CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE)

The Royals opened their season with a big win over the Huskers, CMC rival. They got a very good pitching performance from Carter Petron. He threw 5 innings of no hit baseball and he recorded an outstanding 12 strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jacob Leibold, went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Carter Petron went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Brady Petron went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Kalbo went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Grayson Guska went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Zack Cekalla scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher Tate Lange, was the pitcher of record. He threw 3 innings, he gave up 4 hits, 2 runs and he recorded a strikeout. R. Voller threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up 4 hits, 8 runs, 3 walks and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Drew Lange the final inning, he gave up one hit.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

(Thursday April 15th @ Kimball) Central Mn. Conference

The Cubs opened their season with a big win over CMC rivals the Maple Lake Irish.They collected 9 hits, including a double. Austin Donnay started on the mound, he threw 3 innings, he gave up 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Skyler Gruba threw 4 innings in relief, he gave up 3 hits, 1 run and he recorded 3 strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cubs were led on offense by Ashton Hanan, he went 3 for 4 for a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Lyrek went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Donnay went 1 for 3 with a walk and Cody Leither went 1 for 3. Alan Schmidt went 1 for 2 and he scored 2 runs and Ace Meyer went 1 for 4 and Ty Gustafson went 1 for 3.

The Irish starting pitcher was Riley Hagen, he threw five innings, he gave up 9 hits, 3 runs, 5 walks and he recorded 5 strikeouts. Noah Beffel threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Luke Goelz, he went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Hagen went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Nathan Zender went 1 for 3 with a double and scored a run. Brady Scanlon was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Noah Beffel was credited with a RBI and Eddy Neu had a stolen base.

FOLEY FALCONS 2 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

(Thursday April 15th @ Faber Field) (Granite Ridge Conference)

The Falcons had a huge win over conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by a pair of good pitcher performances. Logan Winkelman started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 4 innings, he gave up just one hit, 2 walks and he recorded 4 strikeouts. Jack Wolfe threw 3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded 4 strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hacket, he went 1 for 3 for 2 huge RBI’s and Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Wolfe went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Crusaders, Steven Ellingson, threw 6 innings, he gave up 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw the final inning in relief.

The Crusaders offense was led by Matt Larson, he went 1 for 2, Caleb Leintz earned a walk and a stolen base and Andrew Rott earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 11 MORA MUSTANGS 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 15th @ Mora) (GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE)

The Huskies opened their season with a big conference win over the Mustangs. Ethan Navratil started on the mound, he threw five innings of no hit ball, no walks and he recorded 13 big strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles for 4 RBI’a, he scored 3 runs. Evan Kalthoff went 2 for for 3 RBI’s and Brenden Eiynch went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Moritz went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel was hit by a pitch twice and Avery Schmitz earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Will Mergen scored a run and Caden Sand earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

(Friday April 16th @ Brainerd) (Central Lakes Conference)

The Spartans won their second CLC game against a big rival the Warriors, aided by eight hits.This gave their pitcher very good support, starter Cole Fuchs threw a very good game. He threw 6 innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Clark closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jayden Phillipi, he went 2 for 4 with a triple for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Humbert went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joel Sowada had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Spanier went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Brady Blattner went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brady LInn and Carter Thelen both earned walks and Conner Clark and Sam Rothstein both scored one run.

The Warriors starting pitcher, Matthew Karlson threw 2 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued four walks. Conrad Provost threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cory Springer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued a pair of walks. Charlie Johnson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Jonathon Benson went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Harry Carlson went 1 for 3 and he scored two runs. Jack Schafer was credited with a RBI and Will Carlson earned a walk.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 12 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5

(Friday April 16th @ Sartell) (Central Lakes Conference)

The Sabres collected some very timely hits, including a home run and a double and nine walks. This gave their pitchers a cushion to work with, started Tyler Philps-Hemmesch threw 3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eight big strikeouts. Tory Lund threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and four runs. Jack Greenlun threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts, the staff recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he went 1 for 2 with a double for three RIB’s. Jack Greenlun went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jack Merrill went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Charlie Kent went 2 for 4, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kalen Lewis went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Voss earned a pair of walks and Blake Haus earned a walk and he scored a run. Steven Brinkeshoff was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Calen O’Connell, Carson Gross and Billy Vogt all scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Noah Jensen threw 2 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Conner Hemker threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Haren threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Terrance Moody threw 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Bokelman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cylcones offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1 for 3 with a grand slam or four RBI’s and he issued a pair of walks. Conner Hemker went 4 for 5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Dane Dingmann went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Terrance Moody earned a walk, he was hit by pitch and he score a run. Brandon Bokelman earned a pair of walks and he score a run Landon Lunser was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Evan Mader earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Nasser earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 5 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 1

(Friday April 16th @ Alexandria) (Central Lakes Conference)

The Cardinals collected eight timely hits to give their pitchers a cushion to work with. Shay Endres started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Reid Reisdorf threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Devan Sherman threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Nate Hammerlack, he went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. JD Hennen went 1 for 3 for a RIB and Connor Lerfald went 2 for 2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dayton Downing went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Elijah Holtaus went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Caleb Runge was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Reid Reisdorf went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Will Sucht was credited for a RBI.

The Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffmann threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he faced just three batters.

The Tigers offense was led by Blake Kilanowski, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matthew Friesen went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Thomas Hoffmann went 1 for 3. Brady Kenning and Jaden Mendel both earned walks.

ACGC FALCONS 3 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 2 (11 Innings)

(Thursday April 15th @ Grove City) (Central Mn. Conference)

The Falcons collected ten hits to give Josh Kingery support, he started on the mound, he threw seven impressive innings. He scattered four hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded an outstanding fifteen strikeouts. Jack Peterson earned the win with four innings of relief, he gave up just one hit, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons got the walk off win in the bottom of the 11th inning, as Jaxon Behm drove in the winning run with a single and Malcom Ludwig scored a the winning run. Jaxon Behm went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jack Peterson went 2 for 6 with a double for a RBI. Malcolm Ludwig went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Logan Straumann went 2 for 6. Terrel Renne was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Leegan Kessler Gross went 1 for 5. Josh Kingery went 1 for 6, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Hayden Straumann went 1 for 3 and he earned a pair of walks and Mason Hiltner earned three walks and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Ryan Meyer threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tori Ulmscheid took the loss, he gave up the walk off single.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Eli Nelson went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Drew Tangen and Cooper Bast both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 MONTEVIDEO 0 (5 Innings)

(Friday April 16th @ Paynesville)

The Bulldogs collected nine hits, including four doubles and a home run to give Eli Nelson great support. He started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cooper Bast, he went 2 for 2 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Abe Bullard went 2 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Ryan Messer went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Chase Bayer went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Eli Nelson went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jevon Terres and Bennett Evans were both credited for a RBI. Tom Olmscheid, Tanner Stanley and Drew Tangen all earned a walk and each scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Brady Snell, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dylan Spray threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kaden Blake went 1 for 2 and Isaac Moravetz earned a walk.

ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 9 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 1

(Friday April 16th @ St. Francis)

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher Parker Leipzig threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Aaron Smith, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Leipzig had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Lucas Hess went 2 for 3 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Heinen went 1 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. CJ Block went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Weston Gabby went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Trevor Ripley earned a walk. Brendon Banks and Anthony Esfoldt both earned a walk and they each scored a run. Corbin Donner had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Ferguson earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Allenspach threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Jame Nyberg threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Luke Boettcher, he went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Elian Mezquita scored a run and Blake O’Hara earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 13 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 1 (6 Innings)

(Friday April 16th @ Avon)

The Huskies collected thirteen hits and the Eagles made some miscues early on to give them a early cushion for their pitcher. The Huskies put up six runs in the sixth inning to give them the win. Braeden Eiynck started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Zach Moritz, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Kalthoff went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brenden Eiynck went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Sand went 1 for 1 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Robert Schleper went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run and Will Mergen went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Peyton Krumrei was hit by a pitch and credited with a RBI. Ethan Navratil was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Goebel earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Michael Bautch threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Myles Dzienzel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and six runs.

The Eagles Landon Newman went 1 for 2 with a triple and he scored a run and Nolan Geislinger went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

FOLEY FALCONS 21 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 0 (5 Innings)

(Friday April 16th @ Foley)

The Falcons put up ten runs in the first inning and never looked back again. They collected eleven hits, including five doubles. Starting pitcher enjoyed that support, Mike Moulzolf started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Falcons were led by Charles Hackett, he went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for 4 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Vice Jurek went 2 for 3 for 4 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Gorecki went 2 for 2 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Wolf went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joey Thorsten went 1 for 1 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Hunter Holeva went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Chimielewski went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Barthelemy went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Josia Peterson was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Wirth went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Thorsten and Bryce Gapinski each earned a walk and each scored a run. Mitch Foss was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Moulzolf earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Mages threw 2 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record and Meyer went 1 for 2 with a double.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 13 SPECTRUM STING 7

(Saturday April 17th @ Spectrum)

The Cubs scored early and often, as they put up six runs in the first innings, to give their big right hander a little cushion to work with. Ace Meyer started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Donnay threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Gustafson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Cubs offense was aided by a pair of doubles, along with timely hitting. Austin Donnay went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ashton Hanan went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Winter went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ty Gustafson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Lyrek was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The big right hander, Ace Meyer, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Skyler Gruba and Alan Schmidt both had two stolen bases and each scored a run.

Their starting pitcher, Greig Jon issued three walks and he gave up four runs. Ben Bergley threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Anacher threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led by Thomas Deboer, went 1 for 3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lemkie went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Mathew Benson went 1 for 1 for a RBI and a stolen base and Will Ambrose went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Bergley went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Grieg Jon was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Schmidt went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Ari Wilson went 1 for 2 and Ethan Howe and Jacob DeMond each scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

April 19th thru the 24th

Monday April 19th

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa @ Paynesville Bulldogs (4:30)

Royalton Royals @ Maple Lake (4:30)

Kimball Area Cubs @ Holdingford Huskers (4:30)

Cambridge @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30) Adolph Larson Field

Tuesday April 20th

Royalton Royals @ ACGC (4:00) (Double Header

(@ Kingery Field)

Holdingford Huskers @ Paynesvile Bulldogs (4:00) Double Header

Maple Lake @ Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (4:30)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Alexandria Cardinals (4:00) Knute Nelson Field

Willmar @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres (4:00) Orthopedics Field

Rocori Spartans @ St. Cloud Tech (4:00) Tech’s Field Double Header

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30) Bob Cross Field

Cathedral Crusaders @ Albany (5:00)

Foley Falcons @ Little Falls (5:00)

Princeton @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

Thursday April 22nd

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ Willmar (4:30) Baker Field

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Bemidji (5:00) Bemidji State University Field

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres @ Cold Spring Spartans (5:00) Springer Park

Foley Falcons @ Milaca 5:00

Big Lake @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

Friday April 23rd

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles @ Milaca (5:00)

Royalton Royals vs. Osakis (Note: 7:15 @ The MAC Putz Field)

Detroit Lakes @ Cold Spring Spartans (3:15) Springer Park

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell-St. St. Stephen Sabres (6:00) Orthopedics Field

Fergus Falls @ St Cloud Apollo Eagles (4:15) Putz

Little Falls @ Albany Huskies (5:00) @ Avon

Foley Falcons @ Melrose (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ Sauk Centre (5:00)