High School Baseball Scores and Schedule

The Cathedral baseball team finished up an undefeated regular season Wednesday with a 9-3 win over ROCORI in Cold Spring. Senior Brindley Theisen picked up the win for the Crusaders and was 3-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI. Cathedral (17-0) will open the playoffs Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field.

Elsewhere, Brainerd topped Tech 8-5. The Warriors were led by Jake Meyer, who was 3-4 with an RBI and also earned the win on the mound. Brainerd clinched the Central Lakes Conference title on Tuesday.

THURSDAY'S GAMES:

Tech @ Alexandria- 7 PM- AM 1390 The FAN

STMA @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI @ Fergus Falls