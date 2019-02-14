Gophers Fall Short At Nebraska Wednesday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Minnesota men's basketball team 62-61 Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Gophers, who have now lost four games in a row, fall to 16-9 overall and 6-8 in the Big Ten Conference with the loss.

Minnesota led 61-59 with just under a minute left in the second half, but James Palmer, Jr made three free throws down the stretch for the 'Huskers to give Nebraska the win. Amir Coffey's foul with a single second left on the clock sent Palmer to the line for the game-clinching free throws.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Palmer led all scorers with 24 for Nebraska.

The Gophers will try to snap the skid Saturday afternoon when they host Indiana at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.