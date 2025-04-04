University Of Minnesota Interested In Selling Williams Arena Naming Rights

One of the oldest arenas in the country could soon have a new name. The University of Minnesota is 'exploring' a potential naming rights sale for Williams Arena.

Williams Arena opened in 1928 and has been the home of Gopher basketball, high school basketball tournaments, Big Ten wrestling championships and even hosted the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 when Target Center underwent a renovation.

The University is pairing with Independent Sports and Entertainment to find a naming rights partner.

"When you have a University with strong leadership, great tradition, in a top conference, and in one of the best markets in the country, there is great opportunity for the right brand partner," said Owen Shull, Executive Vice President/Head of ISE Properties in an emailed statement from the University of Minnesota. "We are excited to partner with Minnesota on this important naming rights search."

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

Originally known as the Minnesota Field House, the building opened on January 31st of 1928. It was renamed Williams Arena, after the school's former football coach Henry Williams, in 1950.

The arena's most famous feature, outside of the urinal troughs, is its raised floor. The court is nearly two feet off of the ground, while the teams' benches and scorer's table are both below the court.

Another interesting note from the Wiki page: Williams Arena had the highest seating capacity (18,025) in all of college basketball from 1950-1971. In '71, Brigham Young opened the Marriott Center and took over the title with a capacity of 22,700.