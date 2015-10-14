Gopher Men’s Basketball Has a Pair of Injuries

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Nate Mason #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers attempts to drive past Jamal Branch #0 of the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Gopher men's basketball haven't even started the season yet and they are already dealing with injuries.  Center Bakary Konate has a stress fracture and guard Nate Mason has a bone bruise on his knee.  Konate is expected to be out 3 weeks while Mason will miss 1 week.  Gopher head coach Richard Pitino said the Gopher received a scare with Mason.  He thought the injury could be a torn ACL but it is not.

Konate and Mason are expected to play key roles on this year's team.  Konate as a backup center last season averaged 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds last season as a freshman while Mason averaged 9.8 points and 2.8 assists a game as a backup guard last season.  Mason and Konate could both be starters this season.

Filed Under: Bakary Konate, Nate Mason
Categories: college basketball, college sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top