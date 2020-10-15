Gopher Football Preview With Mike Grimm [PODCAST]

The Gopher football season is set to begin on October 24th when the University of Minnesota hosts Michigan at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers are currently ranked #24 in the Associated Press poll.

Gophers play-by-play voice Mike Grimm joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to talk about the upcoming season, where the team might have some holes to fill, the impact of quarterback Tanner Morgan, where the Gophers stand in the Big Ten pecking order and what to expect from St. Cloud's Brevyn Spann-Ford.

