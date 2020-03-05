Gopher Basketball’s Late Season Slide Continues

The Indiana Hoosiers topped the Gopher men's basketball team 72-67 Wednesday night. The Gophers have now lost eight of their last ten games to fall to 13-15 overall on the season.

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 24 points and 16 rebounds in the loss, while Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 18.

The Gophers will wrap up the regular season with a game against Nebraska Sunday at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 12 PM on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.