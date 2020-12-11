Gopher Basketball Remains Unbeaten With Thursday Win

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Missouri-Kansas City 90-61 Thursday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Gophers finish the nonconference schedule with a perfect 6-0 record.

Transfer forward Liam Robbins had a breakout game for the Gophers with 27 points and nine rebounds, while point guard Marcus Carr continued his early-season success with a 15 point, seven assist performance.

The Gophers' schedule gets much tougher when they start their Big Ten Conference slate on Tuesday at #6 Illinois. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.