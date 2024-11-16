Albany Football Faces Tough Task in State Semis

Albany takes their unbeaten 11-0 record to U.S. Bank Stadium today to face defending champion and 12-0 Stewartville in the Class 3-A State Tournament semifinals. The Huskies snuck out a 28-27 win over Fergus Falls in the State Quarterfinals in Alexandria last week.

Get our free mobile app

Albany Head Coach Michael Ellingson joined me on WJON Friday. He says Fergus Falls had the momentum late in the game last week after scoring a touchdown to cut the Albany lead to 1 point. The Otters went for 2 and didn't get it. Ellingson says if they were in the same situation as what Fergus Falls was in, they would have gone for 2 as well. He says they did that last season against New London-Spicer and they converted the 2-point play.

Albany has met every test to this point this season but the game today appears to be the team's toughest test. Stewartville has shutout 7 opponents this season and hasn't lost a game since 2022 when they lost to Hutchinson in a State Quarterfinal game. Stewartville has won 26 straight games. Albany and Stewartville are set to play at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Michael Ellingson, it is available below.