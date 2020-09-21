Friday Night Baseball Recap – September 18th

cosmin4000

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

WEEK THREE RESULTS:

Game of The Week Summary:

HUTCHINSON 11 BIG LAKE 0

The Tigers rolled to a pair of wins on Friday night, to run their record to 6-0 thus far. They defeated Big Lake backed by twelve hits, including a triple to give their pitcher great support. Starting on the mound for the Tigers; Javan Olmscheid (Senior), he threw threw innings, he didn’t give any hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Kuseke (Senior) threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Knorr (Junior) threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced, including one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Zach Kuseske (Senior), went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Knorr (Junior), went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Javan Olmscheid (Senior), went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. KK Starke (Senior), went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Braeden McGill (Junior) went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Hayden Smith (Sophomore), went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs. Wyatt Reece (Junior) went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Alec Hattlestad (Sophomore) was credited with a RBI and Nathan Rannow (Junior) and MJ Flores (Sophomore) both earned a walk.

The Big Lake starting pitcher was right hander Daniel Chiemielewski (Senior). Their offense was led by Cole Duchene (Senior) went 2-for-3 with a triple and Daniel Chiemielewski went 2-for-3. Isaiah Prom (Sophomore) went 1-for-3 and Collin Skaug (Junior) went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Spanier (Senior), Chandler Nagorski (Sophomore) and Conner Stern (Senior) each earned a walk.

HUTCHINSON 8 BIG LAKE 1

The Tigers defeated Big Lake in game No. 2, backed by eight hits by eight different ball players. KK Starrett (Junior) threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Wyatt Reece threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Hart (Sophomore) threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Prieve (Sophomore) threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Brady Knorr threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Nick Walser (Sophomore) he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nathan Rannow (Junior) was 1-for-3 for a RBI. Zach Kuseske went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Andy Prieve went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk. KK Starrett and Wyatt Reece both went 1-for-3. Hayden Smith went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Tyler Hart earned a pair of walks. Alec Hattlestad (Sophomore), Kyle Schuman (Sophomore) and MJ Flores (Sophomore) each earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Big Lake was Brandon Stern (Senior) right hander.

Their offense was led by Cole Duchene, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Keenan Germstad (Sophomore) went 1-for-2. Aaron Scheeler (Senior) was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Daniel Chiemielewski had a stolen base.

Dealer of the Day: Javen Olmscheid (HUTCHINSON)

Silver Slugger: Hayden Smith (HUTCHINSON)

Grinder: Collin Skaug (BIG LAKE)

Week 3 of Friday Night Under the Lights Results:

Starz Glizzy's splits with Elrosa Glizzy's win 2-1 in game 1 and Elrosa 6-1 in the nightcap.

Dealer of the Day: Gavin Kampsen (ELROSA), Jackson Phillip

Silver Slugger: Andrew Weller (ELROSA), Brock Brown

Grinder:Will Van Beck (ELROSA), Ben Brown

Starz White sweeps Monticello 8-4 and 7-1

Dealer of the Day: Logan Raab (MONTICELLO)

Silver Slugger: Jake Ince

Grinder: Caiden Kjelstrom

Willmar beats Cold Spring 2, 9-3

Dealer of the Day: Jett Salonek (WILLMAR)

Silver Slugger: Evan Acheson (COLD SPRING)

Grinder: Jason Malmgren (WILLMAR)

Cold Spring D1 wins game 1 7-2 and Buffalo wins game 2 6-5

Dealer of the Day: Olli Niemela (BUFFALO)

Silver Slugger: Logan Burgess (BUFFALO) and Hunter Fuchs (COLD SPRING)

Grinder: Steven Rothstein (COLD SPRING)

Kimball sweeps Alex 6-2, 7-4

Dealer of the Day: Wyatt Mohr (ALEXANDRIA), Levi Lambert (KIMBALL)

Silver Slugger: Ty Gustafson (KIMBALL), Scout Schoenrock (ALEXANDRIA)

Grinder: Max Hess (ALEXANDRIA), Shuggs Hanan (KIMBALL)

Starz Humbabes - St. Cloud

Dealer of the Day: Charlie Atkinson (STARZ/ST. CLOUD)

Silver Slugger: Jack Schaefer (STARZ/ST. CLOUD)

Grinder: Cal Schmitz (STARZ/ST. CLOUD)

Eden Valley-Watkins wins on a walk-off over Starz Red 2 12-11 in game 1 and take game 2, 7-4.

DIVISION 1

HUTCHINSON 6-0

COLD SPRING 3-2

BIG LAKE 2-4

ST. CLOUD 2-2

WILLMAR 3-2

STARZ COMBO RED 2-4

DIVISION 2

KIMBALL 5-1

ALEXANDRIA 4-2

COLD SPRING 5-2

STARZ WHITE 4-0

BELGRADE-ELSOA 3-3

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 2-4

STARZ 2 RED 3-3

STARZ BLACK 1-3

BUFFALO 1-5

MONTICELLO 1-5