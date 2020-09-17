Friday Night Baseball Preview

PHOTO - Dave Overlund

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

SCHEDULE WEEK #3 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 18th

PREVIEW FOR BIG LAKE vs. HUTCHINSON

Big Lake is 2-1-1 after the first two weeks of Friday Night Under the Lights play. Look for Samson Schlagel (Senior), Brandon Stern (Senior) and Zack Robeck (Senior) are their top pitchers. Their top hitters include: Will Boeckman (Senior), Samson Schlagel (Senior) and Mitchell Spanier (Senior). Brandon Stern was named the Dealer of the Game for Week #1 and Week #2. Samson Schlagel was named the Hard Hat Player of Week #2.

The Hutchinson team is 4-0 going into week No. 3 games, they are led by five seniors that were high school starters as sophomores, a team that went 17-3 and were ranked No. 1 in 3A by the seasons end. Zach Kuseske, Billy Marquardt, Ty Glaser, Javan Olmscheid and Isaac Starke are those seniors.

Zach Kuseske and Javan Olmscheid our top returning arms along with juniors Wyatt Reece, KK Starrett and Max Einck. Jared Marquardt is one of their leaders on both defense and offense. Ty Glaser is also very good as a third baseman and on offense, when he isn’t on the mound. They have the following Juniors KK Starrett, Max Einck, Sam Rensch, Tate Renning, and Braeden McGill will give solid offensive output every night out. Griff Telechky was the Silver Slugger of week No. 1 and Wyatt Reece was the Dealer of week No. 1. Max Einck was named Silver Slugger week No. 2 and Zachary Kuseske was name the Dealer of the week No. 2.

(Note: Hutchinson will be having football practice Friday evening; that will take a number of their upper class men)

DIVISION 1

Big Lake vs. Hutchinson

Joe Faber Field

5001 Veteran's Dr St. Cloud, MN, 56303

Willmar vs. Cold Spring

Bill Taunton Stadium

1401 22nd St SW Willmar, MN 56201

Starz vs. St. Cloud

Bob Cross Field

901 1st St S Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Division 2

Eden Valley vs. Starz Red 2

Eden Valley Field

475 Church St S Eden Valley, MN 55329

Elrosa vs. Starz Black

Saints Field

404 2nd Avenue Elrosa, MN 56325

Cold Spring vs. Buffalo

Clipper Field

161 School Ave Watkins, MN 55389

Alexandria vs. Kimball

Knute Nelson Field

305 5th Ave W Alexandria, MN 56308

Monticello vs. Starz White

Whitney Field

2129 Stockinger Dr. St. Cloud, Mn 45303