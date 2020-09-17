Friday Night Baseball Preview
This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night!” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.
SCHEDULE WEEK #3 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 18th
PREVIEW FOR BIG LAKE vs. HUTCHINSON
Big Lake is 2-1-1 after the first two weeks of Friday Night Under the Lights play. Look for Samson Schlagel (Senior), Brandon Stern (Senior) and Zack Robeck (Senior) are their top pitchers. Their top hitters include: Will Boeckman (Senior), Samson Schlagel (Senior) and Mitchell Spanier (Senior). Brandon Stern was named the Dealer of the Game for Week #1 and Week #2. Samson Schlagel was named the Hard Hat Player of Week #2.
The Hutchinson team is 4-0 going into week No. 3 games, they are led by five seniors that were high school starters as sophomores, a team that went 17-3 and were ranked No. 1 in 3A by the seasons end. Zach Kuseske, Billy Marquardt, Ty Glaser, Javan Olmscheid and Isaac Starke are those seniors.
Zach Kuseske and Javan Olmscheid our top returning arms along with juniors Wyatt Reece, KK Starrett and Max Einck. Jared Marquardt is one of their leaders on both defense and offense. Ty Glaser is also very good as a third baseman and on offense, when he isn’t on the mound. They have the following Juniors KK Starrett, Max Einck, Sam Rensch, Tate Renning, and Braeden McGill will give solid offensive output every night out. Griff Telechky was the Silver Slugger of week No. 1 and Wyatt Reece was the Dealer of week No. 1. Max Einck was named Silver Slugger week No. 2 and Zachary Kuseske was name the Dealer of the week No. 2.
(Note: Hutchinson will be having football practice Friday evening; that will take a number of their upper class men)
DIVISION 1
Big Lake vs. Hutchinson
Joe Faber Field
5001 Veteran's Dr St. Cloud, MN, 56303
Willmar vs. Cold Spring
Bill Taunton Stadium
1401 22nd St SW Willmar, MN 56201
Starz vs. St. Cloud
Bob Cross Field
901 1st St S Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Division 2
Eden Valley vs. Starz Red 2
Eden Valley Field
475 Church St S Eden Valley, MN 55329
Elrosa vs. Starz Black
Saints Field
404 2nd Avenue Elrosa, MN 56325
Cold Spring vs. Buffalo
Clipper Field
161 School Ave Watkins, MN 55389
Alexandria vs. Kimball
Knute Nelson Field
305 5th Ave W Alexandria, MN 56308
Monticello vs. Starz White
Whitney Field
2129 Stockinger Dr. St. Cloud, Mn 45303