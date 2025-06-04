Foley Survives, Sartell Falls at State Boys Tennis Tournament

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis team lost 7-0 to top seeded Wayzata in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis Tuesday. The Sabres then fell to 5th seeded Elk River 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Get our free mobile app

Foley lost 6-1 to 3rd seeded Rochester Lourdes in the Class A State Tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. The unseeded Falcons bounced back with a 4-3 win over Redwood Valley in the consolation semifinals. Foley will play Southwest Christian at noon today for 5th place at the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

The individual competition starts Thursday June 5. Sartell's Jack Michaud will compete in singles while Collin Otto and Dane Kenning will compete in doubles for the Sabres. Becker's doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson will also compete in AA. In Class A Foley's Aaron Vanderweyst and Jack Erkens will compete in doubles.