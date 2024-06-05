Foley, Becker Results at the State Boys Tennis Tournament

Foley lost 5-2 to Breck Tuesday in the Class A boys tennis state tournament quarterfinals in Minneapolis. The Falcons stayed alive by winning 7-0 over Montevideo in the consolation semifinals later in the day. Foley will play Winona Cotter at noon today for the 5th place Consolation Championship at Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Becker lost 7-0 to the Blake School in the Class AA state quarterfinals Tuesday. The Bulldogs then lost 7-0 to Eden Prairie in the consolation semifinals in Minneapolis. Becker is done for the season.