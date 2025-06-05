Foley Boys Tennis Finishes 6th; State Individual Tennis Today

Foley lost 4-3 to Southwest Christian Wednesday in the Class A boys tennis 5th place game in Minneapolis at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

On Tuesday Foley lost 6-1 to 3rd seeded Rochester Lourdes in the Class A State Tournament quarterfinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. The unseeded Falcons bounced back with a 4-3 win over Redwood Valley in the consolation semifinals.

The individual competition starts today (Thursday June 5). Sartell's Jack Michaud will compete in singles while Collin Otto and Dane Kenning will compete in doubles for the Sabres. Becker's doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson will also compete in AA. In Class A Foley's Aaron Vanderweyst and Jack Erkens will compete in doubles.