Field Set For Legion Baseball State Tourney

The field is set for the 2019 American Legion baseball state tournament. The tourney will take place in Central Minnesota for the first time since 2009.

A pair of local teams will be participating, with Cold Spring welcomed into the tournament as the host team, while the St. Cloud Chutes earned their way to the tournament by winning Sub-State 12.

The Chutes will take on Ham Lake at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cold Spring ballpark. The winner will play against the winner of Cold Spring and New Ulm, who play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Cold Spring.

The full bracket can be found HERE.