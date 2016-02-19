Fergus Falls Outlasts ROCORI- Prep Sports Scoreboard
The Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team beat the ROCORI Spartans 88-87 in double overtime Thursday night in Cold Spring. The Otters improve to 23-3 overall, and lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 13-3 record.
The Spartans fall to 16-10 overall after the loss and are in fourth place in the CLC with a 10-6 record.
FRIDAY:
Willmar @ Sartell
Alexandria @ Tech
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids
Cathedral @ Mora
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 52 @ Apollo 60
Eden Valley-Watkins 61 @ ROCORI 56
Alexandria 60 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 25
Tech 51 @ Moorhead 70
Albany 61 @ Cathedral 49
FRIDAY
ROCORI @ Big Lake
Sartell @ Thief River Falls
Bemidji @ Apollo