Fergus Falls Outlasts ROCORI- Prep Sports Scoreboard

The Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team beat the ROCORI Spartans 88-87 in double overtime Thursday night in Cold Spring. The Otters improve to 23-3 overall, and lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 13-3 record.

The Spartans fall to 16-10 overall after the loss and are in fourth place in the CLC with a 10-6 record.

FRIDAY:

Willmar @ Sartell

Alexandria @ Tech

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids

Cathedral @ Mora

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 52 @ Apollo 60

Eden Valley-Watkins 61 @ ROCORI 56

Alexandria 60 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 25

Tech 51 @ Moorhead 70

Albany 61 @ Cathedral 49

FRIDAY

ROCORI @ Big Lake

Sartell @ Thief River Falls

Bemidji @ Apollo