Discussing MLB’s Latest Reopening Plan With Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball's latest proposal suggests opening a second "Spring Training" on June 10th, followed by the season starting in early July. Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON to discuss the feasibility of the plan and what factors could potentially derail it.

Stohs also gives us his "All-2000's" Twins team selections and explains a couple of controversial choices that made the team.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.