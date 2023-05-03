Delano Native Gets Call to Major Leagues

Delano Native Gets Call to Major Leagues

Delano, Minnesota native Zach Muckenhirn is headed to the Major Leagues.  Tuesday Mukenhirn had his contract purchased by the New York Mets and the lefthanded reliever is headed to the Major Leagues.  Muckenhirn was born in Delano, Minnesota in 1995, he played baseball at the University North Dakota and was drafted in the 11th round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

The 28-year old Muckenhirn signed a minor league deal with the Mets over the winter and pitched well for Triple-A Syracuse, where he’s held opponents to one run on 10 hits and four walks in 11 2/3 innings.

Muckenhirn has appeared in 207 games in his minor league career with 25 starts, 17 saves, and 21 wins with a 3.72 ERA.

The New York Mets are playing a doubleheader today in Detroit after having their game rained out Tuesday night.

 

