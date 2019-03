The College of St. Benedict basketball team's season came to an end Tuesday night with a 73-43 loss to Gustavus in the opening round of the MIAC playoffs.

Maddie Schmitz and Shae Olson each scored 12 points to lead the Bennies in the loss, while Gustavus' Paige Richert led all scorers with 20 points.

The Bennies' season ends with a record of 15-11.