The State Amateur Baseball tournament is set to conclude this weekend. The St. Cloud area has numerous teams vying for a state championship.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Class B

In Class B the Cold Spring Springers will play in the State Quarterfinals in Brownton at 4pm Saturday against the Nisswa Lightning. If the Springers win they'd play either Foley or New Ulm Sunday at 4pm in Hutchinson. The Class B State Championship will be played Monday at 1pm in Hutchinson. The Foley Lumberjacks play the New Ulm Brewers at 6:30pm Saturday in Brownton in their quarterfinal game.

Schleper Brothers Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) Schleper Brothers Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Class C

In Class C the Farming Flames will play the Hanska Lakers at 11am in Brownton in the quarterfinals Satuday. The Regal Eagles play the Le Sueur Braves in Hutchinson Saturday at 1:30pm. The Pierz Lakers will play the Howard Lake Orphans at 6:30pm Saturday in Hutchinson. The state semifinals will be played Sunday afternoon in Brownton with the championship game set to take place in Brownton at 7pm Sunday.