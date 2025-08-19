MINNESOTA STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNEY

HOSTED BY:

HUTCHINSON, GLENCOE, GAYLORD and BROWNTON

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 UNION HILL BULLDOGS 5

(Saturday August 15th)

The Springers defeated the Bulldogs, they out hit them eleven to eight, including five doubles and one home run and they were aided by seven walks. The Springers scored two big runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win their first round state tournament game. Zach Femrite threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Phil Bray, a draftee from the Isanti Red Birds, threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by Brian Hansen went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and two walks. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run, Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk, Drew VanLoy had walk and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Bulson had a walk.

or Union Hill Joe Becker threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Nate Lee threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. No. 50 threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense were led by Joe Becker, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Nathan Berg went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Conrad Masberg went 2-for-4 with a double and Tomes Lee went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Berg went 1-for-5. Nathan Osborne had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will Busch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS vs. RED WING ACES

(Saturday AUGUST 23RD 11:30 HUTCHINSON

ST. STEPHEN VS. RAYMOND ROCKETS

(Saturday August 23rd 6:30 Hutchinson

FARMING FLAMES vs. COLOGNE HOLLANDERS

(Friday August 22nd 7:30 Brownton)