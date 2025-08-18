MINNESOTA STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNEY

HOSTED BY:

HUTCHINSON, GLENCOE, GAYLORD and BROWNTON

REGAL EAGLES 2 DUMONT SAINTS 0

(Saturday August 16th)

The Eagles defeated their first round state tournament foe the Saints, they were out hit ten to eight in this eleven inning marathon. Gabe Rohman threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a two strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits. Brayden Skindelien threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 with a double and he was hit by pitch and l. Knutson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 2-for-4 and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3, Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-5 and n. Meyer had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Jordan Roos threw eleven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Their offense was led by Eli Larson, he went 2-for-4 and Austin Ballhagen went 2-for-5. Isaiah Sykora went. 2-for-5 and Jordan Roos went 1-for-4 with a walk. Pat Kussatz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, Jake Volker went 1-for-5 and Brody Nachbor went 1-for-3.

WINDOM PIRATES 6 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(SATURAY August 15th)

The Pirates defeated the Saints in their first round state tournament game, they each collected seven hits, they collected a home run and a double. Luke Gilbertson threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Collin Lovell earned the win with five innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Gilbertson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Keenan Wenzel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brett Willaby went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Quintin Tietz went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Drew Rothenberger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Alex Burgardt had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Ethan Voght threw six innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he had five strikeouts. Weston Gjerde, threw one one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. Will VanBeck threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Ashton Dingman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Payton Winter went 2-for-4. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Kevin Kuefler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derek Wiener had a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 9 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Sunday August 17th)

The Lightning defeated the Express in their first round state tournament, they out hit them nine to four, including a pair of doubles. Blaine Hardy threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfelter threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Sam Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Boland went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. S. Flaten went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Matt Casperson went 2-for-4. Nate DeChaine had a walk and he scored a run, Chris Pederson had a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins was hit by a pitch.

Ben Johnson threw five innings, he gave up three runs, four hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Zach Dingmann thew two innings, he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Friesen went 2-for-3, Tommy Friesen and Cade Marquardt both went 1-for-4 and Joe Hess had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4

(Sunday August 17th)

The Lumberjacks defeated the Clippers in their first round state tournament game they out hi them fourteen to seven, including six doubles and a home run. Noah Winkelman threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he five strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Mitch Moulzolf threw one inning, he had two strikeouts and Josiah Peterson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Reese Gregory threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Eon VanWald went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lukas Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Beier went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Marod went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Joe Wiwicki went 1-for-4 with a double and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-1 with a double. Brett Leach went 1-for-5 and Lane Olson went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored a run.

Carson Geislinger threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. Lefty Dan Berg threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

(SUNDAY AUSGUST 24TH @ HUTCHINSON)

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS vs. JORDAN BREWERS

Their offense was led by Brendan Ashton he went 2-for-4 with a double and Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Gavin Mathis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Kevin Kramer had a walk and he scored are. Carter Block was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carso Geislinger was hit by a pitch.

OPOLE BEARS 6 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 0

(Sunday August 16th)

The Bears defeated the Titans in the first round state tournament game, they were out hit ten to seven. Tate Lange threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brodi Huls, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Mason Patrick went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Keaton Gustin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Maverick Novitski went 2-for-4 and he score a run, Luke Bieniek went 1-for-5 with a double and Jordan Schmitz scored a run.

Jack Miller threw nine innings, he gave seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Haskamp went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Andrew Rousslange went 2-for-4 with a double. Brian Benning went 3-for-5 and Jared Gesell went 2-for-4. Shane Trattles went 1-for-4 and Andrew Primus had a walk.

SATURDAY AUGUST 23rd @ BROWNTON

OPOLE BEARS vs. ROSEAU ROYALS (4:00)