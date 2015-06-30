Chutes Sweep Doubleheader Monday

The St. Cloud Chutes swept a doubleheader at Joe Faber Field Monday night. The Chutes beat Sartell 9-0 in game one before beating Becker 3-2 in game two.

Brindley Theisen made his first start in two weeks for St. Cloud in game one and was lights-out in the win. Theisen allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out nine Sartell batters in the shutout victory.

The Chutes took advantage of a throwing error in the sixth inning of a 2-2 tie in the second game to manufacture the winning run. Cameron Dehler earned the win for St. Cloud with a complete game.