Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly biweekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and SartellSt. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden ValleyWatkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

TUESDAY APRIL 9th

ROCORI SPARTANS 15 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 3

The Spartans outhit the Cardinals twelve to ten, with seven players collecting hits. They played solid defense and took advantage of mis-plays by the Cardinals. The Spartans put up four runs in the first and nine in the seventh innings. Hunter Fuchs started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for six RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hunter Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a a run. Jacob Stalboerger went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Kaden Rausch was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Bauer had a stolen base and scored a run. Jack Boss went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jace Griffin went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was C. Simenson, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. S. Norlilng threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. B. Swenbrud threw one inning, he gave up two walks. L. Katelson threw 1/3 threw of an inning, he gave up six hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Sess Norling, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. J. Kuhman went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and C. Simonson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.. G. Klimek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and K. Mascho went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5 WILLMAR CARDINALS 4

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them twelve to eight, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by six walks. It was 3-2 going into the seventh inning, when both teams put up a pair of runs. The starting pitcher for the Crush was Kayden Mork, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw innings 3 2/3 of relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, to close it out! The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Hess went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kayden Mork went 2-for-5. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Elijah Novak went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Devan Finnegan earned a walk. Ben Schmidt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Staska threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Madsen, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Landon Ogdahl went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Mason Thole went 2-for-4. Dylan Staska went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson earned a walk and scored a run, Braeden Fagerlie earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Blake Riemann earned a walk.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Warriors out hit the Storm nine to two, including solid defense, for their win over their Conference rivals. The Warriors starting pitcher was Keaton Klingefelter, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Atreyu Marcelo threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Eli Hoelz threw closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Braxton Tautges, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Eli Hoelz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brannon Amundson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Eli Tautges went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cooper Schenick earned a walk. Keaton Longenfelter went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Maverick Badeaur earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Izaac Vanek scored a run. The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster and Ethan Mader both went 1-for-3. Ben Rothstein was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Cullen Posch earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Brody Sabin earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 3 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals, they out hit them six to four. The Bulldogs put up three big runs in the sixth inning to earn the win. Their starting pitcher Josh Groskreuz threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Reid McCalla closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Kellen Graning, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Ethan Guck had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Reid McCalla went 1-for-4. Isaac Guck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and a stolen base, Mason Vevala and Josh Groskreutz both earned a walk. The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Cooper Fiskwold, he threw three innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Lindstrom threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. N. Kuzina threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Fighting Saints offense was led by Logan Granroth, he went 1-for-3 with a double and C. Ausland went 1-for-1. Cam Neuman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Dowen Lampson went 1-for-3. Cooper Fiskwold earned a walk and he scored a run, Owen Fiskwold had a walk and Nate Kuznia was hit by pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 PIERZ 3

The Flyers defeated Granite Conference rivals the Pioneers, they out hit them seven including a very timely double. The Flyers scored one run in the first, one in the fourth and two in the sixth inning. The Flyers starting pitcher was Joey Welinsky, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Flyers offense was led by Jacob Dahlberg, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Dehn went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Oothoudt earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Garrett Lindberg went 2-for-4 and Carter Gwost went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joey Welinsky went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a r un, Izak Kalis earned a walk and Charlie Smieja had a sacrifice. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Barclay threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Brayden Haberman, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and a stolen base. Max Barclay went 2-for-3 and Weston Woitalla was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Noah Solinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 ST. CLOUD CATHEDAL CRUSADERS 4

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, they out hit them eight to three, including a triple and two doubles. The Huskies starting pitcher was a Owen Gunderman,he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Hylla threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Boone Roemeling threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored four runs. Keenan Dingman went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Landon Vogel went 1-for3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Olmscheid went 1- for-2 and Javen Carlson earned a walk. Drew Cramlet was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Zach Birr earned a walk and he scored a run and Haiden Linn earned a walk and he scored a run. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Schloe threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Henry Schloe went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and John Brew earn a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Hamak went 1- for-3 and Matt Primus was credited for a RBI. Jacob Oliver earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Bigauette earned a walk and Mason Layne was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 OSAKIS SILVER STREAKS 1

The Eagles out hit the Silver Streaks seven to six, including two doubles and a triple. They were aided by seven walks and they put up five big runs in the third and six runs in the fifth innings. The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Max Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Lane Harff went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Haag went 1-for-3 with a double and Anthony Fink earned a walk and he scored a run. Coltant Harff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Schmaltz earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Grant Mages, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Berger threw one inning and Seth Staloch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Johanson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Seth Staloch went 2-for-2. Kyle Mages went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Zachary Winkle earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 UPSALA/SWANVILLE CARDS 6

The Huskers defeated the Cardinals, they out hit them six to four and they were aided with ten walks. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Connor Breth, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. David Heinen threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Drew Lange closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Davie Heinen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Breth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Maverick. Novitzki earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Will Pilarksi went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Bryce Bieniek, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Primus threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel Kokett threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Zac Johnson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Jack Primus, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Leners went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Bryce Bieniek went 1-for-3, he had a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Hunter Moore went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Caden Beseman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zac Johnson went 2-for-2 and he had a walk.