Central MN High School Baseball Roundup

ST. CLOUD AREA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 ACGC FALCONS 2

(Thursday April 10th)

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, they were out hit seven to five, they did collect a couple of timely doubles. Their starting pitcher was Blake Glenz, he threw three innings, he gave up one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Mitchel Lipinski, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Kramer had a walk. Blake Glenz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Lee Dziengel had a walk and a RBI. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Coltant Harff scored a run. Max Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Bryce Neiman had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run and Eli Hernandez went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Johnson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by by Rowan Molinaro, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and C. Geise had a walk. Brody Straumann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Braden Barker had two walks. Scott Saue went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Juan Cardenas went 1-for-1. Regan Elton and Gage Degner both went 1-for-3 with a walk and T. Johnson had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 5 PAYNESVILLE AREA PIRATES 3

(Thursday April 10th)

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Pirates, they out hit them six to five and a big home run. Their starting pitcher was Luke Illies threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brett DeRoo threw two innings, he gave up one hit and two runs.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Cameron Loe and Adam Rademacher both had a walk and a RBI.

The Starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was E. Nelson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. R. Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by E. Stern, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Payton Hemmesch had a RBI. M. Hanson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and E. Nelson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Roman Roberg went 1-for-3, B. Bruntlett scored a run and No. 13 scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 PILLAGER HUSKIES 5

(Thursday April 10th)

The Royals fell behind early, but come back for a big win over the Huskies, they hit them twelve to two. The Royals starting pitcher was Sean Schmidtbauer, threw one inning, he gave up four runs, six walks and he recored one strikeout. Keaton Nelson threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kirk Yourczek went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. J. Albright. went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Reagan Elliot had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Swenson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Keaton Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Lucas Hoglin, he threw five innings, he gave up six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kaden Imdieke threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Imdieke had a RBI and two walks and Derek Hoglin had a RBI and a walk. Alex Brandt went 1-for-2, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Lucas Hoglin had a RBI.Colton Cremers went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Brooks Birchek had a RBI and a walk. Grant Grimsley and Logan Mapson both had a walk and both scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

(Thursday April 10th)

Flyers won a huge game over their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers. The starting pitcher was Peter Knopik, he threw seven innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Prescott Romaine, he went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored run. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-3 and Bobby Toure went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg had a walk and John Aylin scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The offense was led by Brayden Haberman, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jansen Hardy had a walk. Kaden Kruschek and Nathan Solinger both went 1-for-3 and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

KIMBLL AREA CUBS 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Thursday April 10th)

The Cubs defeated their Central Mn Conference rivals the Huskers, they out hit them eight to seven, with a pair of big doubles. The starting pitcher was Brandon Henkemeyer, he threw 5 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Noah Merten threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Bryant Kraus, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Merten went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mason Danelke went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Max Zeller was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Kuseske went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Stang went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Chase Lyon, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Streit threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits three runs one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Masyn Patrick threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Husker offense was led Nolan Boeckermann, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Will Pilarski had a walk. Chase Lyon went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nate Streit went 1-for-3. Brodi Huls went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and Maverick Novitki went 1-for-4.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4 (Thursday April 10th) The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Crush, they out hit them eight to three! The Sabres starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Scheffler threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, ha d stolen base and he scored three runs. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Mateo Segura went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and two walks and M. Linn had a walk. Miles Simonson went 2-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs and Cayden Behrmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-for-4, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Austin Lahr had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a stolen base and Levi Frieler had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Shayne Poole threw one inning, he gave two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Elijah Presley threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ammitai Presler threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Colten Palmer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Elijah Novak had a walk and a RBI. Drew Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Carter Williams had two walks. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Noah Theis scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and. He scored a run and Carter Heiser had a walk. ROCORI SPARTANS 8 WILLMAR CARDINALS 5 (Thursday April 10th) The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them ten to seven and they collected three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Prom threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan VanLoy threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Spartans offense was led by Tylor Prim and Jace Griffin, both went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and both scored two runs. Cal Heying went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIS, a stolen base and he had two walks and Charle Upgren went 1-for-1. Caleb Maddox went 2-for-4, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Noah Olmscheid scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walk and Saul Enz went 1-for-4, with a walk and a stolen base. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hudson Sjoberg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Smith threw 1 2/3 innings and Reese Christianson threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Connor Smith, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie scored a run. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Reese Christenson went 1-for-3. Gavon Banks went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and a walk, Hudson Sjoberg went 1-for-2, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-4, scored a run and he had a stolen base and Conlan Carlson had a RBI. BECKER BULLDOGS 9 NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 8 (Thursday April 10th) The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Vikings, they out them eight to seven and they a big triple. Ther Starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Schermer threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Hunter Pitrowski went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two walks, a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Guck went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-five with a RBI and he scored a run. Riley Gerard went 1-for-3 with a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Austin Rimmer had a walk, RBI and he scored a run. Alex Schermer went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Cayden Degner had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Griffin Musch was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Vikings starting pitcher was J. Delston, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bo Pederson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jayne Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two runs and two walks and Clayton Nephew threw one inning, he retired three batters. The Vikings offense was led by Jacob Robilland, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and B. Eagle went 1-for-3 with a RBI! Bo Pederson went 2-for-5, Spencer Miller and J. Delstrom had a RBI. Ben Hermes and Lucas Goggin both went 1-for-4, with a walk and both scored two runs. Carter Drill had a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs, Ethan Thorson had a walk aand D. Dannie went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. DASSEL COKATO CHARGERS 13 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6 (Tuesday April 8th) The Chargers defeated the Cubs, they out hit them thirteen to seven, they put up four runs in the second, four in the fourth and five in the sixth inning. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Yanke, he threw five innings, gave up two hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Raisanen threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recored one strikeout. Jackson Salmen threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. The Chargers offense was led by Isaac Salmer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, and E. Dahlheimer had a walk. Jaeden McKinley went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Wyatt Abfalter went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Anton Haataja went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Linz had a RBI. Ryan Raisanen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Parker Haataja went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Yanke went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kaleb Kraemer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. The Cubs starting pitcher was Ronald Arnold, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andry Stang threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Andry Stang went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Ron Arnold went 1-for-3. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and and Bock Libbesmeier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Noah Merten went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Devin Graba went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs.