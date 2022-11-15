Cathedral Swimmers Get Set for State Meet

Cathedral Swimmers Get Set for State Meet

The Cathedral/St. John's Prep Girls Swim and Dive team qualified five athletes for the State Meet this week at the U of M Jean Freeman Aquatics Center.  Olivia Scheeler, Madelyn Doschadis, Claire Westling, and Izzy Westling qualified in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.  Izzy Westling also qualified in the 200 IM, Claire Westling advanced in the 500 freestyle, and Taba Kuhl qualified in the 100 backstroke.

 

The swimming prelims are Thursday afternoon with the finals set for noon on Friday.

 

 

