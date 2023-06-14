The first round of the girls state golf meet is in the books. Sartell-St. Stephen's Shayla Nordlund shot an 82 at the Class 3-A meet at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. She is 14 shot off the pace entering today's final round.

In the Class 2-A meet at the Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan Abby Turkowski of Little Falls is in 38th place after shooting an 87. Sophia Anderson of Albany is in 42nd place after shooting an 88. The final round is today.