Cathedral, ROCORI Baseball Ranked Highly In First 2016 Poll

The Cathedral Crusader baseball team is the top ranked team in Class AA baseball in the first Let's Play Baseball poll of the 2016 season. The Crusaders have won back-to-back state championships and are on a 50 game winning streak entering the season.

The ROCORI Spartans are ranked second in Class AAA, behind only Central Lakes Conference rival Alexandria. The Spartans finished last season 14-9 overall and 9-5 in the CLC.

Cathedral opens the 2016 season on April 5th with a game against Little Falls. ROCORI will open the season on April 14th against the Tech Tigers in Cold Spring.