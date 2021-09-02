Cathedral High School Operating With No COVID-19 Restrictions

Cathedral High School began the 2021-2022 school year earlier this week without COVID-19 restrictions. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. He says they current have no restrictions but are using some cautionary measures. The measures include doing things in school in pods whenever possible to limit the amount of contact with large amounts of students. He says an example of this would be if a group of 8 kids sat together for lunch on the first day they will sit together everyday. He says if they were to have an exposure they would have an ability to better track close contact individuals. Keenan says they are also trying to create distance for each other within the building to increase safety for students and staff. Keenan says they are doing the best they can to remind students to wash their hands and use good hygiene.

The athletic department is proceeding in a very normal way according to Keenan. He says it's "business as usual." Keenan says they're aren't any mask wearing requirements for students while participating in sporting events this fall but they are ready to make adjustments if that is what is recommended. Keenan says they take their recommendations for Cathedral and Catholic Community Schools from the Bishop.

St. Cloud Tech and Apollo announced over the summer additional co-op teams due to low participation levels in some sports. Keenan says their participation levels are high and are very comparable to 2019 numbers. He says 2020 numbers are discounted because is wasn't a normal school year. Keenan says Cathedral continues to have co-ops in some sports.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan you can do so below.