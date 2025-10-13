The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams are headed to Sauk Centre to compete in section finals for the 5th straight season. The Cathedral girls will play East Grand Forks at 5:15 in the section 8A girls final followed by the Cathedral boys against Pelican Rapids at 7:30 in the boys section 8A championship.

Cathedral Girls Soccer 2025 (photo courtesy of Abby Schneider)

Cathedral Girls are Hungry

Cathedral girls coach Abby Schneider joined me on WJON. Cathedral downed East Grand Forks this season 3-0 in East Grand Forks on September 13. Schneider says playoff games are different than regular season games and she believes East Grand Forks is an improved team. She also feels her team is playing their best soccer of the season right now. Schneider says this is a hungry group after falling in a hard fought State Quarterfinal game last season. Esko beat Cathedral 1-0 in an overtime shootout in 2024.

Cathedral girls soccer is 16-2 this season while East Grand Forks is 10-5-1. Cathedral beat East Grand Forks 4-0 in the section final last season.

Cathedral Boys Soccer 2025 (photo courtesy of Alex Hess)

Cathedral Boys Ready For Pelican Rapids

Cathedral boys soccer is 16-1-1 this season and led by head coach Alex Hess. He says a key for them this season has been role acceptance. Hess believes the team is peaking due to players understanding what is expected of them and performing those roles at a high level. The Crusaders have been led by goal soccer Jacob Oliver. Hess says he's known by soccer players throughout the state as the "Single-A Demon". He says Oliver has had success against both A and AA teams this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alex Hess, click below.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Abby Schneider, click below.