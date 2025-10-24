The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams each earned wins in their respective state tournament matchups on Thursday.

In boys soccer, Cathedral took down Cristo Rey Jesuit 6-2 in Spring Lake Park.

The Crusaders led 2-1 at the half thanks to goals from Jacob Oliver and Drew Lesnau. The second half was all Crusaders, with Oliver adding three more goals and Lesnau adding a second goal for himself as well.

Joey Cluever made four saves in net for Cathedral, who improved to 18-1-1 with the win. The Crusaders will play against Stewartville at US Bank Stadium on Tuesday, October 28th.

The Cathedral girls soccer team defeated St. Paul Academy 1-0 on Thursday night to advance to US Bank Stadium for the first time in team history.

Nora Simones notched the Crusaders' lone goal in the 55th minute, while Aubrey Lesnau earned the shutout in net for CHS.

Cathedral will play against Watertown-Mayer on Wednesday, October 29th at 7 p.m..