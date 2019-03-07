Cathedral Athletes Set To Play At Next Level [PODCAST]
Cathedral High School athletes Jackson Jangula, Nick Schaefer and Sam Schneider all signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers in college Thursday.
Jangula will play basketball at Concordia-Moorhead. Jangula reached the 1,000 point plateau earlier this season for the Crusaders.
Jangula's fellow 1,000 point-scoring Crusader Nick Schaefer will play at Mayville State, while Sam Schneider will play baseball with St. Mary's.
Senior basketball players Cade Gauerke, Jangula, Schneider and Schaefer joined head coach Matt Meyer on WJON Thursday morning.