Cathedral’s Schaefer Headed To Mayville State

Lisa Schaefer

Cathedral basketball's Nick Schaefer will continue his basketball career in college at Mayville State. Schaefer made the announcement on via Twitter Sunday night.

Schaefer, a senior guard, is averaging 16.9 points per game this season for the Crusaders, who currently sit in second place in the Granite Ridge Conference with a 5-2 record (12-5 overall).

In 2018, Schaefer hit a memorable buzzer-beater to send Cathedral to the state tournament in a 55-54 win over Eden Valley-Watkins.

Categories: Cathedral Sports, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top