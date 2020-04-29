Catching Up With SCSU Forward Will Hammer [PODCAST]

Former Cathedral Crusader and current SCSU hockey player Will Hammer joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday. Hammer recently completed his junior season with the Huskies.

Hammer discusses how the team handled the abrupt cancellation of its season, how he earned a significant jump in ice team during his junior season, how he works out during quarantine and his goals for his senior season.

