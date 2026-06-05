The St. Cloud Rox scored in each of the first four innings for a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a blowout, 15-1 win over the Hot Tots in Minot on Thursday night.

Rox left fielder Cole Decker had a big night with three hits, three runs scored and a pair of runs batted in to go with two walks drawn. Jackson Legg went 2-4 with a home run, three runs batted in and three runs scored and Nolan Geislinger scored three times in the win.

Brock Toney got the start on the mound for St. Cloud and allowed no runs on four hits while striking out eight Hot Tots without issuing a single walk. Ethan Felling, Lucas Harrington and Adam Trevino pitched the final five innings to wrap up the win.

The win improves the Rox to 9-2 on the season, giving them the best record in the Northwoods League. St. Cloud leads second-place Mankato by three games in the Great Plains West Division.

The Rox road trip continues Friday night in Minot with game two of a four-game set against the Hot Tots. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.