The College of St. Benedict basketball team topped Carleton 68-59 Wednesday night in Northfield. The Blazers improve to 20-2 overall and 14-1 in MIAC play with the win.

Sidney Schiffler and Nikki Fokken each scored 14 points to pace a balanced Blazer offense.

The Blazers will host Augsburg for Senior Day on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.