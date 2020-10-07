Big Ten Hockey Sets Start Date

The Big Ten announced a start date for its abbreviated 2020-21 season Tuesday afternoon. The games will begin on November 13th, with teams playing 24 conference games.

In addition to the 24 in-conference games, Big Ten teams will host Arizona State for four games each. The season will conclude with a modified Big Ten Tournament from March 18-20th.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes St. Cloud State University in its membership, has not announced a start date.