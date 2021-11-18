Becker Playing in State Football Semi-Finals Today

MINNEAPOLIS -- The undefeated Becker football team plays in the Class "AAAA" state semi-finals Thursday. The Bulldogs will play Kasson-Mantorville at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The other semi-final between Hutchinson and Orono will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Class "AAA" semi-final games will be played with Annandale playing Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 2:00 p.m. and Dassel-Cokato playing Esko at 4:30 p.m.

