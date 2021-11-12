Becker Football Advances to State Semi-Finals

BECKER -- The undefeated Becker football team won its Class "AAAA" state quarterfinal game on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (11 - 0) beat the Academy of Holy Angels by a score of 24 to 7.

Their semi-final game will be on Thursday, November 18th at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against Kasson-Mantorville (9-3). They beat Fridley by a score of 42 to 7.

Get our free mobile app

The other Class "AAAA" state semi-final game has Orono (7-6) playing against Hutchinson (12-1) on Friday, November 19th. The Bulldogs beat Hutchinson earlier this season.

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors