Badgers Send Gophers To Ninth Straight Loss

The Wisconsin Badgers rallied to beat the Golden Gophers 73-63 in overtime Monday at Kohl Center in Madison. The Gophers have now lost nine straight games to fall to 14-15 on the season.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, while Michael Hurt added 15 points. The Gophers led by seven points with six minutes remaining in the game but could not hold on for the win.

The Gophers, who began the season 13-3, will have to scrap to finish the season above .500 with games against Iowa (who beat the Gophers 94-80 earlier this season) and at #9 Purdue (who decimated Minnesota 81-47 in January).

Wednesday's game against Iowa at Williams Arena can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.