Apollo Wins Another Close One Friday

Saint Cloud -- With a clutch interception by Jack Randolph, he helped seal a victory for Apollo with a score of 27-21.

After two quarters of play the score was Sartell - St. Stephen 7 and the Saint Cloud Apollo 20. Sartell was looking to get back into the game and Apollo was looking to put the game away early.

Sartell would be the first team to score in the second half on a 29 yard touchdown reception by Cody Lantis to make the score 14-20. It wouldn't be until 3:46 left in the third quarter until someone would score again. Sartell would score on a one yard touchdown run by Ryan Giguere for Sartell to take the lead 21-20. But it wouldn't take Apollo long to answer back. They would score a touchdown on a 22 yard reception by Logan Johnson with 2:31 left in quarter to take a 27-21 lead.

The fourth quarter would be anyone's game. Apollo's defense was holding their own against Sartell's surging offense. Sartell would have the ball 4th and goal on the 10 yard line very late in the fourth quarter, a touchdown and extra point would win the game for them. Sartell threw the ball and it looked good for a touchdown but that was until Apollo's Jack Randolph came in and intercepted the ball to seal the victory for Apollo 27-21. With the win Apollo moves to 2-1 on the season and will travel to play Princeton on Friday, September 21. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-4 on the season and will play host to Saint Cloud Tech on Friday, September 21.