Apollo Comes Back To Win Tuesday

Sauk Rapids Rice -- Saint Cloud Apollo would come back after being down in the first half to beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 79-71.

Heading into the second half Sauk Rapids-Rice was leading 35-29 over Saint Cloud Apollo. To start the second half both teams were exchanging the lead, it did not look like a team would take control. But then Saint Cloud Apollo would put their foot on the gas and they would not look back. At one point going on a 8-0 run.

Sauk Rapids-Rice tried coming back in the closing minutes of the game but it was too late as Apollo's comeback was complete with a final score of 79-71. With the loss Sauk Rapids-Rice moves to 8-14 on the season and with the win Saint Cloud Apollo moves to 16-6 on the year.

The player of the game was Saint Cloud Apollo's Michael Gravelle. He finished the game with 24 points for the Eagles.