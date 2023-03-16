Alexandria Too Much For Tech Boys Basketball

The Tech boys basketball team lost 56-44 to Alexandria Wednesday night in Willmar in the Section 8-3-A Final.  The Cardinals were the #1 seed while Tech was seeded #2.

Tech's season ends with a record of 17-11 while Alexandria improves to 24-4.  Alexandria will play in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals next Wednesday.  The pairings will be announced this weekend.  The Cardinals are coached by former St. Cloud State basketball star Forrest Witt.

 

