Alexandria Too Much For Tech Boys Basketball

The Tech boys basketball team lost 56-44 to Alexandria Wednesday night in Willmar in the Section 8-3-A Final. The Cardinals were the #1 seed while Tech was seeded #2.

Tech's season ends with a record of 17-11 while Alexandria improves to 24-4. Alexandria will play in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals next Wednesday. The pairings will be announced this weekend. The Cardinals are coached by former St. Cloud State basketball star Forrest Witt.