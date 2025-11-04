The Albany volleyball team is making their 2nd straight appearance in the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament this week. The 27-3 2nd seeded Huskies will play 7th seeded Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday afternoon at 3pm at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Excel Energy Center) in the State Quarterfinals.

The Focus

Albany head coach Brian Hines joined me on WJON. He says their focus is one match at a time and the detail of winning each point. Hines says it was a big goal to make it back to state but now that they are here, the focus is on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and they aren't looking beyond that match. Hines says they need to be able to serve and pass well because every team they will see at State is precise with their passing. He was impressed with how they attacked Minnewaska in the section final win.

Variety of Talent

Albany has a variety of attackers which makes them difficult to handle. Hines says their setter, Lillian Van Heel does a great job spreading the ball around. He says they have great hitters like Kelsey Lobitz, Brynn Panek, Kiley Lange, Josie Dingmann, and Jaelyn Stangler. Hines indicates the defense really cannot set up against one player.

HLWW

Hines says Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted has quality middle hitters with good size. He wants to see his team control what they do with their serves. Hines believes if they pass well and get the ball to their attackers, things can go their way.

Albany Roster

Number Name Position Height Year 2 ARNESON, BREANNA S 5'6 11 14/L19 BOECKER, BROOKE DS/LIB 5'6 10 8 BREVER, LIESL MH 6' 10 16 BRICKWEG, ADDISON DS 5'6 10 18/L20 BRICKWEG, KATELYN DS/LIB 5'8 11 1 DINGMANN, BRYNN OH 5'7 10 3 KLEMAN, AUDREY DS 5'5 12 4 DINGMANN, JOSIE OH 5'10 12 5 VAN HEEL, LILLIAN S 5'7 12 6 STANGLER, JAELYN MH 5'10 12 7 EIBENSTEINER, KENNA MH 5'9 11 10 PANEK, BRYNN MH 5'11 12 11 LOBITZ, KELSEY RH 6' 12 12 WENDERSKI, LAYLA OH 5'9 10 13 LANGE, KILEY OH 5'10 12 15 GAEBEL, INDIANNA RH 5'9 10 17 LEMM, REEGAN DS 5'4 11 9/22 SCHULTE, LUCILLE S 5'6 10

