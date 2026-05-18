TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SATURDAY MAY 16th and SUNDAY MAY 17th

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

The Joes out hit the River Cats nine to eight, their starting pitcher was Jonah

Schneider, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he

recorded one strikeout. Blake Kilnowski threw four innings to earn the win, he

gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 3-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen

base and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a

stolen base and he scored one run. Tanner Blommer went 3-5 for a RBI and John

Huebsch was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen was hit

twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs, Ben

Alford went 1-4 and he scored a run, Hunter Blommer had a walk, a stolen base

and he scored a run, Josh Tinklenberg had a walk and he scored a run and

Tanner Aleshire had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Andy Nefs, he threw four innings, he

gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake

Carper threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-5 with a

home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Callan

Henkemeyer went 1-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Josh Tapio went 1-3 with a

double for two RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a

run and Will Krenz went 1-4 with a stolen base, had a walk and he scored a run.

Preston Schlegel went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Jake Carper went 1-3

with a walk and he scored a run, Adam Smith had two walks and he scored a run

and Nick Proshek scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS ` 5 PIERZ LAKERS 4

The Billy Goats out hit the Lakers twelve to nine, including two home

runs. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Chimelewski, he threw 4 1/3

innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded

eight strikeouts. N. Cekalla threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits,

two runs, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Noah Poser, he went 3-4 with a

home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 2-4

and he scored a run and A. Ruechert went 2-4. B. Thoma, P.

Hermanson and B. Mott all went 1-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was B. Tautges, he threw four innings, he

gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four

strikeouts. K. Morris threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

Matt Tautges threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he

recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Tautges, he went 2-4 with a double for

a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Preston

Rocheleau went 2–5 for a RBI and K. Happke went 3-4 for a RBI and

he scored a run. Ryan Chimelewski went 1-4 for with a stolen base

and he had a walk, Brady Petron went 1-4 and K. Happke went 2-2

and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 25 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Rockies out hit the Gussies twenty-five to three, including three doubles and

a sacrifice fly. The starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw seven innings to

earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded eleven

strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 4-5 with two doubles for

eight RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 2-6 with a sacrifice fly

for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger

went 3-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs.

Thad Lieser went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, two

walks and he scored two runs and Cole Fuchs went 2-5 with a walk and he

scored three runs. Brady Lin went 3-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and

Christian Bergeson went 3-3 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Evan

Acheson went 1-1 for a RBI and Tyler Lardy was credited for a RBI, he had a walk

and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-2 with two stolen bases, two walks and

he scored four runs and Sam Nistler went 1-4 for a RBI, he had two walks and he

scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and

Jake Brinker went 1-1.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Truman Toenejes, he threw four innings, he

gave up fifteen hits, twelve runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Zach

Meyers threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, thirteen runs, seven walks and

he recorded a strikeout and Sean Kenning threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a

hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Gussies offense was led by Zach Meyer,

he went 2-3, Everett Yanke went 1-2 and Alan Schmidt had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8

The Lumberjacks out hit the Steves thirteen to twelve, including four home runs

and two doubles. Trey Emmerich was their starting pitcher, he threw four

innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and

he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-4 with a home run for

three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Joey Ziwicki went 3-5 with a

home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Trey Emmerich

went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Brett

Leabch went 2-4 with a double and a home run for a RBI, he had a walk and he

scored two runs. Mitch Keeler had a double for a RBI, Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-5 and

he scored a run and Chuck Hackett was credited for a RBI. Lane Olson had a

stolen base, Alex Foss had a walk and Hunter Hamer scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw seven innings, he gave

up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Landon Lunser

threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mitch Delfino, he went 3-5 with two home runs for

five RBIs and he scored three runs and Jack Greenlun went 2-5 for a RBI and he

scored a run. Jake Schlonka went 1-5 for two RBIs and Cole Fuecker went 1-3

with two walks and he scored a run. Landon Lunser went 2-4 with a walk and he

scored a run, Matt Meyer went 1-1, Joe Tulholsky went 1-4, , Derek Durant went

1-5, Charlie Kent had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Kent scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 19 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

The Springers out hit the River Cats twenty to fourteen including three home

runs and a sacrifice fly. Zach Femrite started on the mound for the Springers, he

threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four

strikeouts to earn the win. Brady Klehr threw four innings, he gave up ten hits,

five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 3-5 with two home runs

for five RBIs, was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Joe Dempsey went 3-6

with a home run for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

Brad Olson went 4-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and

Jack Arnold went 3-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew

VanLoy went 2-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he

scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-4 with a stolen base, two walks and he

scored two runs. Paul Dorr went 2-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he

scored a run and Hank Bulson went 1-4 with a walk. Brady Klehr had three walks

and he scored three runs and Brock Richter went 1-1.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Will Kranz, he threw three innings, he gave

up ten hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Preston Schlegel

threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded

four strikeouts. Cody Thiery gave up five hits, five runs and one walk and Colten

Palmer threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum went 5-5 for a RBI

and he scored a run and Josh Tapio went 2-4 for two RBIs. Cody Thiery had a

sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will Kranz went 3-5 and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel

went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, had a walk and he scored

three runs and Preston Schlegel had a stolen base. Colten Palmer went 1-3, he

was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Simeon Layer went 1-2.

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2

The Skis out hit the Rebels seventeen to four, including four doubles and a triple.

The Skis starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, he threw five innings, he gave up two

hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw

two innings, he retired the six batters he faced and Riley Czech threw two

innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 4-5 with a triple for four RBIs,

he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Beau Thoma went 3-5 with a

double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored

two runs. Alex Thoma went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and

Dusty Parker went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 2-6 with a

double and he scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-3. Colin Eckman went 1-4 and

he scored a run and Riley Czech went 1-5 with a double and he scored two runs.

Zach Opatz was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run and

Evan Lemieur was hit by a pitch.

The Rebels starting pitcher was Eli Robert, he threw six innings, he gave up

eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Gruye

threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Mason Agir went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk

and he scored a run. Alex Haapajok went 1-3 with a walk, Riley DeRosier went

1-4, Liam Ogrady had a walk and he scored a run and Josh Huckride had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6

The Muskies out hit the Cyclones nineteen to nine, including four doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven

hits, six runs and one walk. Grant Mackenthun threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up

two hits and Adam Wenker threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Muskies offense was led by Keaton Landowski went 2-5 with a double for

five RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs,

a walk and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura went 4-6 for two RBIs, he had a

stolen base and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert went 2-4 for a RBI, he was hit

by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 3-5 for a

RBI and he scored a run and Jake Grubele went 1-5 for a RBI. Adam Deters went

3-6 with a double and he scored two runs and John Schumer was hit by a pitch.

Cody Partch went 1-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run

and Jackson Knott went 1-2.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw seven innings, he gave

up twelve hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Arndt

gave up three hits, five runs and one walk and Robert Dusting threw one inning,

he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen went 3-4 with a triple for two RBIs

and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 1-5 for two RBIs. Brody Sabin

went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk and Gavin Peterson went 1-4 for a RBI. Luke

Pakkala went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Dominic

Mathies went 1-4. Jeff Solorz went 1-5 and he scored a run, Vincent Murn was hit

by a pitch and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Martins out hit the Royals eleven to seven, including a home run and three

doubles. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw six innings to earn the

win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex

Bauman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three

strikeout and Carter Thelen threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded

three strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser went 4-5 with a home run

and two doubles for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored

two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 for two RBIs and he had a walk

and Brady Goebel went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Bryan

Schlangen went 3-5 with a double and Alex Bauman went 1-4 with

two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run.Tate Winter went 1-3

with a walk and he scored a run,Tanner Arceneau was hit by a pitch

and Trevin Lieser scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw five innings,

he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter

Fuchs threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks

and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he

gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 1-4 with a home

run for a RBI and Jack Boos went 1-3 with a walk. Cole Schmitz went

2-4 and Hunter Fuchs went 1-3. Jack Boos went 1-3 with a walk and

Brody Philabaum had a walk. Caleb Maddox and Cooper Notch both

went 1-4.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 AWATER CHUCKERS 1

The Twins out hit the Chuckers thirteen to five, including one double. Their

starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits

and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw two innings, he gave up

three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by

a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jett Salonek went 1-4 for

two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Johnson went 3-5 with a double for a

RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Aiden Paulson went 2-3 for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs

and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-4 for a RBI. Cayden Hansen went 1-2 with a stolen

base, two walks and he scored three runs. Sam Etterman went 1-3 for a RBI and

he scored a run, Rylan Schumer went 1-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jacob

DeBoer had a walk. Hunter Magnuson went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch

and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Chuckers was David Kingery, he threw three innings,

he gave up eight hits, seven runs and one walk. Cohan Anderson threw two

innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one

strikeout. Carson McCain threw one innings, he gave up a hit and one run.

The Chuckers offense was led Brody Straumann, he went 1-2 with a double, he

was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson McCain went

1-3 for a RBI and Josh Kingery was hit by a pitch. Jack Peterson and Regan Elton

both went 1-3.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

The Saints out hit the Grovers fifteen to ten, including two doubles, their starting

pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw 5 2/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up

eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Dingmann

threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three

strikeouts and Riley Meyer threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Blaine Fischer went 2-5 with a double for three

RBIs and Jackson Peters went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he

scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

Luke Illies went 2-6 for a RBI and Casey Lenarz went 1-1 for a RBI. Wyatt

Steffensen went 1-1 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored run and

Ashton Dingman went 2-5 and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-3 with a

stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-3, he was hit by a

pitch, had a walk and he scored a run, Luke Dingmann went 1-5 and he scored a

run and Aiden Mueller scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave

up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recored seven strikeouts. Jordan

Klaphake threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and two runs. Joe

Schwinghammer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three

walks.

The Grovers offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid, he went 2-4 with a home run for

a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 2-3 with two doubles for a RBI

and he had a walk.Tyler Leukam went 1-3 with a double and Josh Ulmscheid

went 1-3 with a walk. Carson Theiler went 2-4, Tyler Leukam went 1-3 with a

double and Riley Elfering went 1-3 and he scored a run.

PIERZ BREWERS 5 OPOLE BEARS 3

The Brewers out hit the Bears eight to seven, including a home run and a double.

Their starting pitcher ws Nathan Solinger, he threw three innings, he gave up

three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Gunnar Wicklund threw three

innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw

2 2/3 inings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund went 2-4 with a double for

three RBIs and he scored a run. Stephen Nezerka went 2-4 for three RBIs, he

was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Phil Zynda went 1-3 with a home

run for two RBIs and he had a walk. Kaden Kruschek went 2-3 with a walk and he

scored a run, Nathan Solinger went 1-4 and Derek Dahman had a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw six innings, he gave up

six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tate Lange threw two innings,

he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he reorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Maverick Novitzki went 2-4 for a RBI and Luke

Bieniek went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brodi Huls and Isaiah Folsom

both went 1-4 and each scored a run. Keaton Gusten went 1-3 and he was hit a

pitch, Alex Lange went 1-4 J. Schmitz was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 12 RANDELL CUBS 6

The Lakers out hit the Cubs twenty-three to ten, including two triples and a

double. The Lakers starting pitcher was John Brew, he ther five innings to earn

the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. J. Phillip threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz went 3-5 with a triple for four RBIs

and he scored a run. C. Kosiba went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and

Quentin Bukowitz went 2-4 for a two RBIs. Blake Brown went 4-5 for two RBIs

and he scored a run and Caden Johnson went 4-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base

and he scored three runs. Nick Bergland went 4-5 with a triple and a double and

he scored two runs and Matt Korte went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen

Kolbringer went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Cade

Simones went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Knudsen

scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw six innings, he gave up

eighteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brett Struck

threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Adam Nibauer went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs

and Charlie Smieja went 3-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Lindbergh

went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Aiden Nibauer went 2-3

for two RBIs. Alex Gwost went 1-5, Darin Gerards was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run K. Peters and B. Strach both had a walk and each scored a run.

Brett Struck went 2-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run

STARBUCK STARS 12 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Stars out hit the Pirates thirteen to three, including a home run, two triples

and one double and one sacrifice fly. The Stars starting pitcher ws Austin

Versteeg, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he

recorded six strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw one inning, he gave up one hit,

one walk and he recorded two strikeouts and D. Alexandria three one inning, he

gave up a walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Dylan Alexandria, he went 2-5 with a triple for two

RBIs, two walks and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson went 2-3 for two

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a

triple for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run and Austin VerSteeg

went 2-4 and he score a run. Matt Gruber went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI and

he had a walk and Jack Walsh had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run.

D. Alexandria went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron

VerSteeg was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

Cameron Simon went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run,

Mitch Gruber went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Marc

Gruber scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Bennet Evans, he threw five innings, he

gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Grady Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walks and he

recorded a strikeout and Nick Gabrielson threw one inning, he gave up one hit,

three runs and one walk.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he was hit by a pitch, had two

walks and he was credited for a RBI. Reed Johnson went 1-3, he was hit by a

pitch and he had a stolen base and Rick Hendrickson was hit by a pitch and he

had a walk. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-2 and he scored a run, Griffin Bjerke

went 1-3 and Gavin Bulthuis had a walk.

LUXEMBERG BREWERS 14 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The Brewers out hit the Lakers eleven to five, including three doubles and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, he threw four innings

to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three

strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he

recorded three strikeouts and J T Harren threw one inning, he gave up two hits,

one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jake Stalboerger went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had

a walk and scored two runs and Tyler Stang went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs.

Derrick Orth went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by

a pitch and he scored a run and JT Harren went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he

scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and

Jordan Picka went 1-1 for a RBI. Josh Lanctot went 1-5 with a double lie for a RBI

and he scored a run, Ethyn Fruth went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Max

Kiffmeyer had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs, and Logan

Adams scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Nolan Klinefelter, he threw two innings, he gave

up four hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch Wieneke

threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded

two strikeouts and Andrew Schmitt threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Max Fuchs, he went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he

scored a run and Devin Waldorf went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run.

Adam Braun went 1-3 and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-3.

REGAL EAGLES 7 NORWAY LAKE SUNBERG LAKERS 0

The Eagles out hit the Lakers fifteen to two, including a home run, a triple and

two doubles. The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw eight

innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, three walks and he recorded

eleven strikeouts and Brandon Carlson threw one inning, he recorded one

strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Chi Schneider went 4-5 with a triple for three RBIs

and he scored a run. N. Meyer went 3-3 with a home run and a double for two

RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Brandon Carlson went 2-5 with

a double for a RBI and Gabe Rohman went 1-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a

run. Bennet Schultz went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and

Derek Dengerud went 1-4.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Jared Cortez, he threw eight innings, he

gave up twelve hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Evan

Zimmer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he

recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-3 with a

walk, Weston Gjerde went 1-3, Luke Jeseritz and Jared Cortez both had a walk.

DC SAINTS 8 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7

The DC Saints out hit the Saints six to four, including a double, their starting

pitcher was Noah Halonen threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and

he recorded five strikeouts. John Hohenstein threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four

hits, seven runs, ten walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Josiah Bullivant, he went 1-4 for two RBIs and a

walk and Tyler Lenze went 1-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Collin Knick went 1-2

for a RBI and a walk and Michael Leffler went 1-5 for a RBI. Tyler Brandel went

1-3 with a double, he had two walks and he scored three runs and Noah Halonen

had a walk and he scored a run. John Hohenstein went 1-4 and he scored a run

and Steve Bolger had three walks and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was Connor Breth, he threw four innings, he gave up

two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Voss threw

five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded five

strikeouts and Jake Ethen threw 2/3 inning, he issued one walk and a run.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen went 1-3 for a RBI, he scored a run and

he was hit by a pitch and Will Ethen went 1-5 for a RBI. Zach Cekalla was hit by a

pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Tanner Tomasck was credited for a RBI,

he had three walks and he scored two runs. Carter Voss went 1-5 and Connor

Breth had two walks and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-4 with a walk, a

stolen base and he scored a run, Tyler Huls had three walks, a stolen base and

he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann had a walk and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 EVW HAWKS 7

The Clippers out hit the Hawks eleven to seven, including three doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw four innings to earn the win. He

gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin

Kramer threw three innings to close it out, he gave up five hits, three runs, one

walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Matt Geislinger, he went 2-3 for four RBIs and he

scored two runs and Brenden Ashton went 2-2 with a double for four RBIs. Gavin

Mathis went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and two walks and Heath Kramer

went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs. Dan Berg was credited for a RBI and he

scored a run and Carson Geislinger was credited for a RBI, he had three walks

and he scored three runs. Max Geislinger went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two

runs and C. Neiman went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Jack Maile went 1-1, Kevin

Kramer had a walk and he scored three runs and Lee Dziengel had a walk and

Myles Dziengel had a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arendt, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up

six hits, eleven runs and a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Lipinski

threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded

four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 2-3 with a double for

three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch.Mitch Lipinski went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and C. Scheeler was hit by a pitch. Owen Nystedt had a walk and he scored

a run, Max Torborg had a walk and he scored a run and Tyson Sanderson had a

walk.

HAMEL HAWKS 2 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Hawks out hit the Express six to three, including a double and a sacrifice fly.

Their starting pitcher was Alex Watterman, he threw six innings, he gave up

three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Hagen threw three innings, he

issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Alex Watterman, he went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly

for a RBI and James Hansen went 1-4 for a RBI. Brady Zackinson went 1-4 with a

double and he scored a run, Dominic Adkins went 1-3 with a stolen base and he

scored a run and Josh DeLange went 1-4.

The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw seven innings, he

gave up five hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Johnson threw one

inning, he retired three batters and Riley Blanc threw one inning, he gave up one

hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 1-3 with a walk, Zach

Schmidt and Joe Hess both went 1-3 and Austin Ruehle had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Polecats out hit the Anglers fourteen to eight, including a double and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Terlinden, he threw five innings, he

gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zach

Anderson threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

Nick Anderson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Max Robinson, he went 3-5 for four RBIs, he had

a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dustin Wilcox had a sacrifice fly and he

was hit twice by a pitch for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cal Ulven went 3-4

for a RBI and Caden King went 1-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Keenan

Macek went 2-2 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored three

runs. B. Woitalla went 1-4 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs

and Dallas Miller went 2-3 and he scored a run. Mike Olson was hit by a pitch and

he was credited for a RBI, Adam Brenny was credited for a RBI, Nick Anderson

went 1-2 and he scored a run and Tanner Eckhart went 1-1.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was James Fry, he threw four innings, he

gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lincoln

Rick threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he

recorded three strikeouts and Nick Dinkel threw one inning, he gave up one hit

and he recorded one strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by James Fry went 1-3 with a triple for a RBI and he

had a walk and Ethan Knutson went 1-4 for a RBI. Eric Fouquette went 3-4 with a

stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Dinkel went 1-3 with a walk.

Jacob Dinkel went 1-4, Derek Cagle went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a

run and Kyler Kitzberger was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON RIVER CATS 19 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

The Royals out hit the Saints twenty-three to ten, including two home runs and

five doubles. Their starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw a complete

game to earn the win. He gave up ten hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded

twelve strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 5-6 with a home run for

six RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Snyder went 3-6 with a

double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Gaida went 1-3 with a home run

for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Grayson Suska went 2-5 for two RBIs, he

was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Jendro went 3-5 with

a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he

scored two runs. Keaton Nelson went 3-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored

two runs and Ethan Albright went 2-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Spencer

Friese went 1-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and John Bzdok scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw six innings, he gave up

thirteen hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aiden

Micholski threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he

recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Tomasek threw one inning, he gave up one hit,

four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw one

inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Zack Cekalla went 2-3 with a home run and a

double for a RBI and Tanner Tomasek went 2-4 for a RBI. Brandon Dickmann

went 1-3 with a double and and Carter Voss went 1-1 and he scored a run. Nate

Psyck went 1-4, Jake Ethen went 1-3, Rolando Ramos went 1-3, Tyler Huls went

1-1 and Brody Ulik had two walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 18 FARMING FLAMES 8

The Chargers out hit the Flames sixteen to twelve, including three home runs and

two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Reegan Nelson, he threw five innings, he

gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin

Schoenberg threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks

and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Torres, he went 1-4 with a home run for

four RBIs and he scored three runs. Owen Meyer went 2-4 with a home run and a

double for six RBIs, and he scored two runs. Dylan Gertken went 2-4 with a home

run for two RBIs and a walk and Dan Spanier went 2-4 with a double for a RBI

and he scored two runs. Eric Torres went 1-5 for a RBI and Austin Schoenberg

went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Meyer went 1-3 with a

walk and he scored two runs and Reagan Nelson went 2-3 with two walks and he

scored three runs. Anthony Reverman went 1-1 for a RBI, Luke Delmer was hit

twice by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Jack Tschida went 1-1

and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Tylor Schroeder, he threw two innings, he gave

up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Nett threw one

inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Owen

Sundermen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and

he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Navratil threw three innings, he gave up five hits,

and five runs.

The Flames offense was led by Drew Cramlet, he went 2-4 with a home run and a

double for four RBIs and he had a walk. Ethan Navratil went 3-4 with a home run

and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Isaac Nett went 3-5 with

a home run and a double for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored

two runs. Breyden Eiynck went 3-5 for a RBI, Adam Winkels went 1-4 with a walk,

Wyatt Schmitz had a walk and Coby Mergen had a walk.

(FRIDAY MAY 15th)

LITCHFIELD BLUES 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

The Blues out hit the Rockies fifteen to eleven, including four doubles and

a home run. The starting pitcher was Avery Liestman, he threw two

innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recored two strikeouts.

Owen Boerema threw three innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded

six strikeouts. Joey Hyde threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he

recorded two strikeouts and Jack Ramthun threw one innings, he gave up

two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Blues offense was led by Joey Hyde went 1-2 with a home run for a

RBI and Caden Besemer went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored

two runs. Eric Hulterstrum went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he

scored two runs. Bennett Lecher went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and

he scored a run. Dan Estrada went 1-2 with a double, a walk and he scored

a run. Tony Bauman went 1-4 and Avery Liestman went 1-5, Ryan Quest

went 1-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run. Owen Boerema

went 1-3, David Hamm went 1-3 and Cam Baatson had a walk and he

scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Thad Lieser, he threw four innings, he

gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Tyler Lardy threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks

and he recorded three strikeouts and Brady Weber threw one inning, he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-2 with a home run

for three RBIs and Luke VanErp went 4-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a

walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-5 and he scored a run and

Brady Weber went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs

went 2-4, Thad Lieser went 1-4, Sam Nistler was hit by a pitch and Jake

Brinker had a walk.