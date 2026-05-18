HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SATURDAY MAY 16th

ROCORI SPARTANS 14 MORRIS TIGERS 4

The Spartans and the Tigers both collected seven hits, they collected a triple,

two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Logan Adams, he

threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks

and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 with two doubles for

four RBIs and he scored two runs. Cal Heying went 1-2 with a triple for two RBIs,

two walks and he scored two runs and Max Fredin went 2-2 for two RBIs, he had

a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Zander Folkerts went 1-2 with a

sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Caleb

Maddox had two walks and he scored two runs. Blake Kelly went 1-3 for a RBI, a

stolen base and he scored a run, Charlie Upgren was hit by a pitch and credited

for a RBI, Cooper Notch had a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a

run and Noah Olmscheid had a walk and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Park Hohl, he gave up three hits, four runs and

four walks. Jack Kehoe threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three

walks and he had a strikeout. Hunter Smith threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one

hit, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Riley Asmus, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI, a

walk and he scored two runs and Alex Asmus went 2-3 for a RBI, a stolen base

and he scored a run, Ozzy Jerome went 2-2 for a RBI, Travis Buss went 1-3, and

Riley Saito had a walk and he scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 10 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Cardinals out hit the Crush five to one, including a double. Their starting

pitcher was Hudson Sjoberg, he threw five innings, he gave up six walks and he

recorded six strikeouts. Alex Hoppe threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one

walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Madsen, he went 1-3 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Reese Christianson went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and a stolen

base. Logan Fagerlie was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two

runs and Alex Hoppe was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Jake Ellington

went 1-4, Gavon Evenson went 1-4, with a double and he scored a run. Hudson

Sjoberg went 1-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Aidan Paulson had a walk,

he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jordan Ellingson was hit by a

pitch and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Orion Preisler, he threw four innings, he gave up

two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Odonnel

threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks.

The Crush Offense was led by Addison Dobowey went 1-2 with a double and a

walk and Amittai Presler and Gerald Hanle both had two walks and Gerald had a

stolen base. Everett Stine and Jared Laudenbach each had a walk and Everett

had two stolen bases

WILLMAR CARDINALS 8 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5

The Cardinals out hit the Crush nine to eight, including two doubles, a triple and

a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Reese Christianson, he threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he

recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Ellington threw two innings to earn the save,

he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Aidan Paulson, he went 1-2 with a triple for

three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Hudson Sjoberg went 2-3 with a

double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Madson went 1-3 with a

double a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake

Ellington went 2-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Gavon Evanson went 2-2

and he scored a run. Logan Fagerlie went 1-4, Alex Hoppe had a sacrifice fly for

a RBI, Reese Christianson scored a run and Jordan Ellington had a stolen base,

he had walk and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Brett Pankonin, he threw five innings, he gave up

nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Gerald

Hanle threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and he scored two runs and Addison Dobowey went 1-4 with a double for a

RBI. Carter Williamson went 1-3 for a RBI, and Andrew Brown went 1-3 and he

scored a run. Everett Stine went 1-2 and Gerald Hanle had two walks and he

scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS11 WESTONKA WHITE HAWKS 2

The Crusaders out hit the White Hawks eleven to five, including one double and

eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jake Murphy, he threw

four innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter

Moreland threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk and

Charlie Dolan threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Henry Schloe went 1-4 for two RBIs, he was

hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 1-4 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Charlie Dolan went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Jacob Oliver

went 1-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs

and Nolan Bigaouette went 3-4 for a RBI. Jack Hamak went 2-3 with a double for

a RBI and he scored two runs and Sam Oliver went 2-4 with a double for a RBI

and he scored two runs. Nick Plante went 1-4 with a stolen base, Ryan Liebrenz

had three stolen bases, three walks and he scored three runs and Jack

Wiehrauch had a stolen base.

The White Hawks starting pitcher was Parker Rowe, he threw one inning, he gave

up four hits, three runs and one walk. Carter Holappa threw 1 2/3 innings, he

gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Grady Schlaerth threw four innings,

he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The White Hawks offense was led by Colin McMullin went 2-3 for a RBI and Rylan

Levene was credited for a RBI. Will Pioske went 1-3 and he scored a run and

Jacob Nye went 1-3. Isaiah Walker went 1-3 and he scored a run and Caden

Kleinsasser had a walk.

DELANO TIGERS 5 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

The Tigers out hit the Crusaders seven to two, including a home run,

two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was B.

Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up

two hits, and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by A. Bruett went 1-4 for three RBIs, he had a

stolen base and he scored a run and I. Vervais had a sacrifice fly and

he scored a run. C. VanBeusehom went 2-3 with a double and he

scored a run and B. Geislinger went 1-4 with a home run for three

RBIs and and V. Lucarelli went 2-3 with a double and he scored a

run. C. Refine went 1-2, O Borman had a walk, C. Erickson was hit by

a pitch and he G. Bruett scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Jack Hamak threw four innings, he

gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four

strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw two innings, he gave up three hits

and two runs. The offense was led by Jack Weibrach went 1-2 with a

stolen base and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-2.

TWO RIVERS WARRIORS 11 SARTELL SABRES 7

The Warriors were out hit by the Sabres, ten to eight, they did collect a home run

and a double. Their starting pitcher was J. Huntley, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he

gave up six hits, five runs and four walks. C. Anfrang threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave

up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. J. Novak

threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by W. Denenholz went 2-5 with a home run and a

double for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. J. Novak went 1-5 for

a RBI and he scored a run and P. Karen went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two walks and

he scored a run. M. Getti went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and C.

Altavilla went 1-4 and he scored a run and L. Ramos was hit by a pitch and he

had a walk. M. Carpenter scored a run a and D. Atavilli was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Daylon Holter, he thew 4 2/3 innings, he gave up

six hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Lance threw

1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one

strikeout and Trevor Schlangen recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson went 3-4 with a home run and a

sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Karson Ritter went 1-4 for two RBIs. Keaton

Landowski went 2-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch and had a walk. Mateo Segura went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run

and Trevor Schlagen had two walks and he scored a run. Matt Schneider went

1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Daylon Holter went 1-3 with a walk.

Nolan Hemker went 1-5 and Miles Simonsen had a walk.

ROSEVILLE RAIDERS 22 SARTELL SABRES 14

The Raiders and the Sabres each collected sixteen hits, the Raiders collected

two home runs, two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Max

Amundson, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Kodak Ellingson threw

1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and three runs. Elliot Padin threw 3 1/3

innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two

strikeouts. Warren threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three

walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by S. Vaccari went 4-4 with two home runs for eight

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Spencer Bart went 2-4 with a

double for three RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored four

runs. Max Amundson went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Elliot Padin

went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Hohn went 2-2 for

a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three walks and he scored four runs. Silas

Nelson went 1-3 for a RBI and Chase Browning went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Jonas Harper was credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two

runs.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Emmitt Hemmesch, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he

gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Parker Smith threw

1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Miles Simonsen threw 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks

and he had a strikeout. Nathan Gjemse threw one inning, he gave up three hits

hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Duncan Orbeck threw 1 1/3

inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Miles Simonsen went 3-5 with a double for three

RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and he had a sacrifice fly. Trevor Schlagan

went 3-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs and Brady

Thompson went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs and he

was hit by a pitch. Mateo Segura went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, a walk And

he scored two runs and Nolan Hemker went 2-4 with a stolen base, two walks

and he scored three runs. Keaton Landnowski went 3-4 for two RBIs, he was hit

by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Emmitt Hemmesch went

1-2 for two RBIs, Matt Schriener was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he had

three walks and Dylan Anderson had a walk.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 5

The Otters out hit the Bulldogs nine to eight, including a triple, a double and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Brody Krien, he threw four innings to

earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Jacob Fronning threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run

and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Micah Johnson, he went 1-4 with a triple for three

RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Brody Klein went 1-4 for a RBI, a

walk and he scored a run. Hunter Powers went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, a

walk and he scored a run and Nolan Felstad had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two

walks and he scored a run. Brant Scheuerman went 2-4 and he scored two runs

and Jacob Fronning went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored two

runs. Parker Thielke went 1-3 with two walks, Cam Wiederich went 1-2 with a

walk and he scored two runs and. Pietrowski was hit by a pitch and he scored a

run.

The staring pitcher for the Bulldogs was Anthony Rimmer, he threw two innings,

he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. A.

Spillum threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs, four walks and he

recorded two strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits

and two walks and A. Rimmer threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Griffin Munsch went 1-3 for two RBIs and

Cayden Denny went 1-3 for a RBI. Austin Rimmer went 1-2 for a RBI and he

scored two runs and Cody Deters went 1-2 with a stolen base and he scored two

runs. Riley Girard went 1-2 and he scored a run, Ethan Obermoller went 1-3 and

Anthony Rimmer went 1-3 with a double.